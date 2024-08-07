Verdant reappoints Glencar to deliver £4.4M speculative industrial and warehouse units at key East Midlands strategic development site

Appointment will see Glencar build units 5 & 6, totalling 31,530 sq ft at Verdant’s high profile New Stanton Park Development industrial/development at Ilkeston in Derbyshire.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been reappointed by Verdant Regeneration to develop 2 new units totalling 31,350 sq ft at their 200-acre strategic industrial/warehouse development site at Ilkeston in Derbyshire

The appointment follows shortly after the completion of Unit 1, a new 20,400 sq ft build to suit regional hub development constructed for DX Group .

Designed by leading architectural practice Stephen George Partnerships, construction of the £4.4M units started on site in June and is expected to take 34 weeks to build with PC expected in the spring of 2025.

Speaking about the project Pete Goodman, Managing Director – UK Midlands, North and Ireland said: “Repeat business is the best business and after a successful negotiation we are once again delighted to be back onsite at New Stanton Park so soon after completing DX’s impressive new regional sortation Hub.

This development is a significant strategically located site in the Midlands adjacent to the M1 – ideally situated for the road and rail networks of the UK. It is therefore unsurprising that the development has already received major interest from numerous international, national and regional occupiers.

Glencar are delighted to be part of the delivery of this key scheme and we look forward to once again be working with the team from Verdant and delivering these next units to come out of the ground.

Also in comment, David Ward of Verdant Regeneration said: We are delighted to re-appoint Glencar for the construction of the next 2 build to suit units on New Stanton Park following the successful build of Unit 1 for our first tenant DX (Group) plc.

New Stanton Park offers an excellent, strategic location, blending an active rail connection with strong private and public transport connectivity.

To finally see the buildings rising out of the ground following years of design and planning is fantastic. We look forward to welcoming many more new tenants to New Stanton Park”