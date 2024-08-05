Glencar announces completion of new £28M port-side multi-user warehouse development for Peel Ports in Liverpool

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has completed construction of a new 240,000 sq. ft. multi-user warehouse for Peel Ports at their Alexandra Dock development at the Port of Liverpool.

The development, which took 12 months to build and was designed by leading Architects Chetwoods is the equivalent in length to five full size football pitches (400 metres) and is designed to handle and store a variety of commodities including both unitised and non-unitised. Works included the installation of 6,500 piles, 729 PCC push wall panels weighing over 4800 tonnes together with over 40,000m³ of concrete poured.

The building, referred to as the Alexandra Dock Multi-User Warehouse (MUW) also features 300 meters of dedicated quayside, state-of-the-art cranes for vessel discharge, fast HGV turnaround times, vehicle wash bay, separate office block and welfare facilities and weighbridges and marshalling cabin.

Speaking about the impressive new development, Pete Goodman Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North said: “Ports serve as a critical part of the UK Supply Chain and multi-user facilities of this type contribute towards the continuation of the import and export of vital goods and enhance the ports warehousing and distribution capabilities.

This development aims to optimise supply chains, reduce road miles, and provide substantial cost, carbon, and congestion benefits, solidifying Liverpool’s role in the UK’s logistics network. This serves as the second project we have completed to date for Peel Ports with further announcements set to be made in the not-too-distant future as Glencar continues to expand its port-side and critical transport infrastructure and civils offering.

I would once again like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the work of the full professional team on this job who have produced a truly outstanding result that we can all be proud of. We have enjoyed working with the team from Peel Ports and look forward to working together again very soon”

Also in comment: Phil Hall, Mersey Port Director, Peel Ports Group said: “We’re very pleased to see the successful completion and full occupancy of Alexandra Dock Warehouse at the Port of Liverpool.

This facility enhances our logistics capabilities and demonstrates our commitment to developing sustainable, port-centric solutions for our customers.

The strong uptake reflects the demand for high-quality warehousing space in this strategic location, and provides real cost, carbon and congestion benefits to supply chains, reinforcing Liverpool’s position as a key logistics hub.”

