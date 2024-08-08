Winvic awarded third Lincolnshire County Council highways framework project

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor specialising in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has begun work on the third project awarded to it under the Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) highways framework contract.

Work has begun on major improvements as part of a planned five-month reconstruction exercise to fully-rebuild Dysart Road in Grantham, Lincolnshire, including the junctions of adjoining side roads.

As part of the proposed works, Winvic will enhance multiple assets by excavating and rebuilding the entire road in sections and expects to utilise nearly 8,000 tonnes of material during the project.

Construction will include resurfacing and redevelopment of the existing carriageway and pathways.

Associated drainage, kerbing and channel repairs will be carried out, and carriageway markings will additionally be refreshed.

The project will cover approximately two kilometres, ranging from the signalised pedestrian crossing at the west end of Dysart Road, to just beyond the east end of the A1 bridge.

It will also include the supply and implementation of localised traffic management.

While works are being carried out, a westbound one-way closure on Dysart Road will be in place to ensure public safety, while full night-time road closures will take place between 7pm to 6am towards the end of the project.

The General Works Lot contract is designed to deliver new infrastructure assets and improvements across the County over a four-year period.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Managing Director for Civils and Infrastructure, adds: “We’re delighted to have been awarded our third highways scheme as part of the four-year Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) highways framework.

“Our commitment to excellence extends beyond the construction process, and we will be actively engaging with the local community and businesses, promoting public safety, and planting trees to benefit the environment in nearby areas.

“We are excited to be delivering these essential upgrades to the area and will persevere to ensure minimal disruption and maximum benefits to local communities and road users.”

“The team has been exceeding expectations on the two schemes delivered so far – A16 Marsh Lane, Boston and Newland, Lincoln – and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with LCC’s team while delivering these transformative infrastructure improvements.”

Jared Taylor, Winvic’s Contracts Director, comments: “We are extremely proud that Winvic has been awarded its third Lincolnshire County Council Highways Framework project.

“Our commitment to positively impacting the local community is being warmly received, and it’s a pleasure to continue supporting the county through our social value initiatives.

“Winvic is dedicated to progressing works quickly and efficiently, minimising disruption while delivering long-lasting infrastructure improvements across Lincolnshire. This success is a testament to our diligent and highly dedicated workforce.”

For more information on Winvic, the company's latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk.

