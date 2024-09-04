ABM Contractors choose Duraproducts for sustainable car park upgrade

Duraproducts, a leading provider of innovative, sustainable construction solutions, has been chosen by ABM Contractors to supply its pioneering Durakerb HB2 range of recycled kerbing units, for the refurbishment of the company’s headquarters car park in Swords, Co Dublin, Ireland.

Established in 1994, ABM Contractors is a well-respected contractor with a reputation for delivering high-quality building solutions across Ireland. Following a period of growth, it became clear that an upgrade of its car park was necessary to meet the demands of its expanding business.

The refurbishment project utilised over 150 linear meters of Durakerb HB2 units. This innovative kerbing alternative consists of 88% recycled polymer, offering both traditional functionality and significant environmental and safety benefits. By eliminating the need for pouring and cutting traditional kerbing stones, Durakerb reduces manual handling and exposure to hazardous silica dust. Its lightweight design and efficient installation process also removes the requirement for heavy machinery, promoting a more sustainable construction approach.”

Furthermore, Durakerb’s declared Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) highlight a nearly 50% embodied carbon reduction compared to traditional precast concrete products for kerbing projects. This demonstrates Duraproducts’ commitment to providing environmentally friendly solutions for the construction industry.

By choosing Durakerb for its car park refurbishment, ABM Contractors has not only improved the functionality and longevity of its employee facility, but also made a significant contribution to environmental sustainability throughout the installation process.

In 2017, ABM Contractors installed a combination of Durakerb and Duradrain units at Midleton College in Country Cork, Ireland, delivering a complete recycled and recyclable surface water management system for the surrounding hard landscapes and infrastructure.

Philip Weinmann, General Manager at ABM Contractors said, “At ABM we seek smart solutions at all points of the construction process. For our site refurbishment we wanted to exploit our knowledge of products that are efficient, technologically advanced and sustainable. We had previously used Durakerb on a school construction project and were impressed with the health and safety benefits coupled with the environmental credentials it offers. We were therefore delighted to showcase its performance and demonstrate that it reduces the impact on the environment at our company headquarters.”

Andy Leah, General Manager at Duraproducts, added, “Construction companies need to lead by example when it comes to projects for their own businesses. We’re delighted to have supplied Durakerb for ABM Contractors’ recent car park refurbishment; it really is a true example of the company’s dedication to sustainability. This project is testament to our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable, and safe products for the construction industry.”

