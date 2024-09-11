Admiral Taverns Expands with Acquisition of 18 Marston’s Pubs

Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub group, has announced the acquisition of 18 freehold pubs from Marston’s PLC. The move further strengthens Admiral’s extensive portfolio, taking the total number of pubs in its estate to over 1,420. The newly acquired wet-led establishments are spread across key locations, including Dorset, Derbyshire, and Yorkshire, and continue Admiral’s focus on community-centred venues.

This acquisition marks Admiral’s second major deal of the year, following the purchase of 37 pubs from Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC in May, which bolstered their presence in the South-East. The group’s strategy of profitable expansion is evident in these moves, cementing its position as a major player in the community pub sector.

CEO of Admiral Taverns, Chris Jowsey, expressed excitement about the new additions: “I look forward to welcoming these licensees into the Admiral family and working with them to grow these pubs as thriving small businesses and social hubs. We have a great relationship with Marston’s, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance our portfolio of community pubs.”

In the last 12 months, Admiral has invested over £38 million in key areas such as refurbishments and sustainability upgrades, showcasing their commitment to the long-term success of their pubs. The group was also recently honoured with the ‘Best Community Pub Operator’ Award at the Publican Awards.

Andy Kershaw, Director of Property at Marston’s PLC, commented: “This sale aligns with our strategic review of our estate. Admiral Taverns is the ideal home for these pubs, which fit well with their business model.”

This deal underscores the continued resilience of the pub sector, with Admiral Taverns leading the charge in supporting local communities through their entrepreneurial licensees and high-quality estate.

