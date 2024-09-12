Launch of MADE Partnership – A Master Developer Joint Venture

Barratt Developments, Homes England and Lloyds Banking Group launch joint venture, MADE Partnership

MADE Partnership will act as master developer for large scale regeneration and new garden villages across England

Barratt Developments PLC has entered into a joint venture with Homes England and Lloyds Banking Group to create MADE Partnership. MADE Partnership will focus on the master development of large sites, to help deliver thousands of much needed new homes across the country.

MADE Partnership will act as master developer for multiple large scale, residential-led developments from 1,000 to more than 10,000 homes along with a variety of community facilities and employment uses.

Potential development opportunities will include large brownfield developments, as well as new garden village style communities.

The partnership brings together Barratt, the UK’s leading national sustainable housebuilder, Homes England, the Government body responsible for housebuilding and regeneration in England, and Lloyds Banking Group, one of the largest funders of the UK housing sector.

This is a long-term partnership, initially backed by combined equity funding of up to £150m provided equally by the partners. The partnership brings together the essential skills, expertise and long-term approach, with the ability to unlock and scale the capital required to bring larger sites into production, enabling both major and SME homebuilders to build the new homes and communities the country needs.

Housing and Planning Minister, Matthew Pennycook said: “A failure to ensure the development system is working properly has held back the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes over recent years and this Government will work in partnership with all those who are focused on turning things around.

“The landmark new partnership announced today will support our commitment to ramp up housing supply and boost economic growth by developing more large-scale, attractive and sustainable places across the country with the homes, jobs and infrastructure that communities need to thrive”.

David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Developments, said: “We are committed to playing our part in delivering the millions of new homes the country needs over the next 10-20 years. To help us achieve this goal, we need to deliver more large developments. Through the MADE Partnership, we are creating a master developer which can manage the infrastructure and placemaking that is needed to deliver at scale, whilst consistently achieving the high quality and sustainability standards that Barratt is known for.”

Peter Denton, Chief Executive of Homes England, said: “MADE Partnership will provide a master developer platform with the ambition and capability crucial for creating not just the homes but the vibrant, diverse places England needs. Whether it’s transforming a brownfield site, extending an existing town, or creating a whole new village, the partnership will have the finance, tools, expertise and partners required to ensure a cohesive approach to delivering a fabulous place that people want to live and work.”

Charlie Nunn, Chief Executive of Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Our pioneering MADE Partnership between Lloyds Banking Group, Homes England and Barratt Developments has created a master developer – enabling the largest-scale projects and place-based solutions to be achieved, and helping to deliver tens of thousands of new homes which are so urgently required. This is the cross-sector collaboration we need, at significant ambition and scale.”

