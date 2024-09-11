Aston University acquires Birmingham City Council’s iconic 10 Woodcock Street Building for strategic expansion in Birmingham Innovation Quarter

10 Woodcock Street is situated in the heart of Birmingham Innovation Quarter

It will be the new home of Aston Business School, Aston Law School, Aston Vision Sciences and the new state-of-the-art Aston Integrated Healthcare Hub

The acquisition of the building is a significant milestone in the University’s development.

Aston University is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the landmark 10 Woodcock Street building, previously owned by Birmingham City Council.

This strategic expansion will accommodate several of Aston University’s world-renowned schools and strategic initiatives, further solidifying the University’s commitment to innovation, business excellence, sustainability and community engagement in line with its bold 2030 Strategy.

Originally opened by Birmingham City Council in 2011 as the second-largest purpose-built office building in Birmingham, 10 Woodcock Street was designed by Associated Architects and spans 8,000 square meters. The building served as the city council’s flagship site, housing over 3,000 staff members.

The building’s outstanding design and functionality have earned it numerous awards, including the National BCO Test of Time Award in 2017, National and Regional BCO Awards in 2013 and the Built in Quality Award in 2012. It also holds a BREEAM Excellent rating, reflecting its strong sustainability credentials.

The newly acquired building will serve as a dynamic hub for several key schools and initiatives, including the globally recognised Aston Business School, Aston Law School, Aston Vision Sciences and the new state-of-the-art Aston Integrated Healthcare Hub.

The building will also house the Aston Business Incubator, which will open its doors to the most innovative tech businesses in Birmingham and the surrounding region.

The new Aston Integrated Healthcare Hub will offer comprehensive preventative health and wellbeing services and will showcase the latest advancements in digital healthcare technology including a digital centre for remote patient monitoring. The hub will adopt an innovative ‘living lab’ concept by embedding research, training and student placements.

The Healthcare Hub will serve not only Aston University’s staff and students, but also the wider Birmingham community, underscoring the University’s commitment to improving public health outcomes.

The new home of the ‘triple crown accredited’ Aston Business School will include the new Aston University CEO Academy and Executive Education Lounge, as well as contemporary business simulation labs (including the cutting-edge trading simulation lab and fintech lab).

The contemporary staff and student facilities will include a new restaurant and several social spaces for engagement and meetings, self-study and digitally enabled group work.

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, Professor Aleks Subic, expressed excitement about the acquisition:

“The purchase of 10 Woodcock Street represents a significant milestone in Aston University’s development.

“This world-class facility will provide a unified home for our internationally renowned Aston Business School, Aston Law School, Vision Sciences and our game changing Integrated Healthcare Hub, while also supporting the next generation of tech entrepreneurs through our Aston Business Incubator.

“This move aligns with our vision to drive innovation, support business growth and deliver impactful research and education that transform lives and drive inclusive growth.”

