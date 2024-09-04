Bouygues UK to build St John’s Academy CE Secondary School in Oxfordshire

Bouygues UK has been appointed as lead contractor to build a new secondary school for the Department of Education in Grove, Oxfordshire.

St John’s Academy, a £28.2 million project for Vale Academy Trust, will be built alongside the already completed primary school in Grove on the Wellington Gate Development, and will be the first all-through school (Nursery to Year 11) in the local area, teaching around 600 pupils.

As part of its commitment to both education and sustainability, Bouygues UK will use sustainable, low carbon materials as part of the build, including a cross-laminated timber frame. It will use an enhanced quality construction approach through consistent off-site manufacturing, to reduce waste and defects.

The two-storey building will feature a green roof with photovoltaic panels. The grass playing fields and MUGA will also have extensive SUDs (sustainable draining systems) featuring attenuation, swales and porous parking areas. The buildings will also be clad in brickwork and timber panelling with feature aluminium framed entrances.

John Boughton, Bouygues UK’s Managing Director for Wales and the South West, said the project is a significant one for the Bouygues UK team, which is committed to building sustainable, low carbon schools.

John said: “Bouygues UK is dedicated to building low carbon, energy-efficient structures with sustainability at the centre and we’re so pleased to be building St John’s Academy CE. Local communities are also at the heart of construction projects like these, and our St John’s Academy CE project will also use locally sourced labour and materials to build a fantastic school for children in Grove.”

Rick Holroyd, Executive Headteacher at St John’s academy said: “‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with Bouygues UK on the design and build of this amazing school building. Our vision for the new academy is that this wonderful new school will sit at the heart of the emerging Wellington Gate community and, will not only offer outstanding educational provision for local secondary students, but will also offer opportunities and services to meet the needs of all family members within the new community. We are confident that Bouygues UK will deliver a state-of-the-art building which will meet the educational, social and recreational needs of community members of all ages for many years to come.”

Other Bouygues UK projects within Wales and the South West region include the exciting new Cotswolds Designer Outlet, the landmark Pentre Awel development in Llanelli and the regeneration of 71/72 Kingsway in Swansea. Bouygues UK is also a supplier of both Southern Construction Framework’s (SCF) 5th generation SCF Construct Framework for the South West, on contracts of £4m+, and the DfE CF21 Framework in the South and West Midlands.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals