Bromborough Community Fire Station Commences Major Sustainability Upgrade

Seddon, a family-owned construction contractor, is set to begin work this month on a significant renovation project at Bromborough Fire Station for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. The 31-week project, valued at £1.6 million, will enhance the station’s facilities and contribute to the service’s decarbonisation efforts.

The comprehensive upgrade includes re-roofing the whole fire station, new M&E installations, interior fit-out to modern standards, and implementation of sustainability measures to reduce the station’s carbon footprint. Key to the project is the removal of gas systems and traditional fossil fuel boilers, to be replaced with green energy solutions. This shift towards renewable energy sources is a crucial step in Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service’s decarbonisation plan, demonstrating Seddon’s continuous commitment to environmental sustainability. The green energy upgrades will not only lower the station’s carbon emissions but also contribute to long-term cost savings and energy efficiency.

Another crucial aspect of the project is ensuring the fire station remains fully operational throughout the renovation. Seddon’s experienced team will work closely with station personnel to minimise disruption and maintain emergency response readiness at all times. This commitment to uninterrupted service underscores Seddon’s expertise in managing sensitive, live-site renovations where maintaining functionality is key to public safety.

Matthew Sargeson, Operations Director at Seddon Property Services, said: “We’re proud to partner with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service on this important project. Our team’s expertise in managing complex, live-site renovations will ensure Bromborough Fire Station continues to serve its community while we deliver these crucial upgrades. This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting essential services and promoting sustainability in the built environment.”

Anthony Holland, Estates Development Manager at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, commented: “The newly refurbished and modernised Fire Station will provide an improved working environment for firefighters and improved facilities for the community.

“As Estates Development Manager I am extremely proud to be leading on this key project for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority, the works have begun on site and are quite extensive.

The scheme will run for approximately 30 weeks while we continue to operate as a live fire station. Operational staff have been supportive and patient through the development of the scheme, from feasibility to work commencing on site.”

This project strengthens Seddon’s growing portfolio in the blue light sector, following successful collaborations with other emergency services including Staffordshire Police. The company is also poised to undertake similar decarbonisation projects at additional fire stations in the region.

