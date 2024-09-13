Building for a greener tomorrow

By Andrew Leah, General Manager of Duraproducts

As World Green Building Week draws to a close, it’s imperative to reflect on the industry’s progress and the challenges that lie ahead. The shift towards sustainable construction is driven by a growing awareness of the urgent need to address climate change and reduce our environmental impact.

However, sustainable construction is more than just building green infrastructure. It’s about designing, constructing, and operating buildings in a way that minimises their environmental impact throughout their entire lifecycle. This requires a holistic approach that considers factors such as materials sourcing, energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste management.

One of the key challenges facing the industry is the need to balance sustainability with affordability. While sustainable building materials and technologies can sometimes have higher upfront costs, their long-term benefits, such as reduced energy consumption and lower maintenance expenses, can offset these initial investments and cannot be disputed.

Another challenge is the lack of standardised metrics and guidelines for measuring sustainability. This can make it difficult for building owners and developers to compare options and make informed decisions. Developing a common framework for assessing sustainability can help to drive innovation and promote best practices.

At Duraproducts, we believe Lifecycle Assessments (LCAs) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are essential tools for our sustainability journey. Since receiving these certifications in 2023, we’ve been able to expand our business further into Europe, thanks to the standardised assessment of our products’ environmental performance and impacts throughout their lifecycle. It’s also been encouraging to see a growing demand from architects, engineers, and designers for EPDs and LCAs, as they too recognise the importance of measuring and mitigating the whole-life carbon footprint of their projects.

To overcome these challenges and accelerate the transition to sustainable construction, the industry must invest in research and development, promote education and training, and collaborate with stakeholders. Find out more about how Duraproducts contributes to a healthier, safer, and more sustainable built environment here: https://www.duraproducts.co.uk/

