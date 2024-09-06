CRL and Tunley Environmental Partner to Drive Green Construction Solutions

With over 65 years of experience, Concrete Repairs Limited (CRL) has built a strong reputation in the repair and refurbishment industry based on their outstanding quality of work and innovative engineering. As one of the leading specialist contractors in the UK, CRL offers comprehensive services that are by their nature sustainable to inspect, repair, rehabilitate, and strengthen structural concrete assets in various sectors, including Highways, Water, Marine, Nuclear & Power.

In order to expedite their sustainability and social value aims and goals, CRL recently entered into a partnership with Tunley Environmental. As they begin their new financial year, their focus on building a sustainable future for all and reinforcing their goals will be bolstered by the strong support of Tunley Environmental. Following the measurement principles BS EN ISO 14064-1 and the Greenhouse protocol for SERC reporting, CRL and Tunley will work together to accurately baseline existing carbon usage and produce a targeted carbon reduction plan for the business.

Steve Jones Southern Regional Director at CRL said “CRL are delighted to be working with Tunley Environmental to develop our Carbon reporting and subsequent reduction plans, as well as the production of lifecycle assessments for our repair processes that will be used in conjunction with procedures for PAS2080”.

“We are pleased to join forces with CRL, supporting them in their sustainability journey,” said Dr William Beer, CEO at Tunley Environmental. “It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to work with such a well renowned company in the repair and refurbishment industry”.

As proud supporters of the Institution of Civil Engineers, their work strongly incorporates the guidelines laid down by ICE’s Carbon Project Initiative. This will include working with Tunley Environmental to gain PAS2080 accreditation for the project management of carbon in infrastructure incorporating lifecycle assessments in line with ISO 14067 to demonstrate the carbon credentials of asset maintenance using repairs, coatings and corrosion control systems.

With Tunley Environmental in partnership, CRL looks forward to delivering significant change and furthering their sustainable and social value initiatives, backed up by quality data and meaningful assessments.

