Caddick starts on site at Trafford Park’s new distribution facility

Caddick has been appointed by Trebor Developments on behalf of The Prudential Assurance Company and M&G Real Estate to build Ark 42, a new 42,593 sq. ft industrial and logistics development at Trafford Park Road, Trafford Park.

Work on the speculative development is now underway following a groundbreaking with project partners, Trebor Developments and project manager, JLL. The project will see Caddick deliver a BREEAM Excellent two-storey development, including 34,670 sq. ft of warehousing with 10m eaves.

The contract will include the construction of two storeys of Cat A office space occupying 7,923 sq. ft of the building and parking provision with EV charging. Work is expected to reach completion in time for spring 2025 occupancy.

The project adds to Caddick’s growing portfolio of projects across Trafford, which also includes Bruntwood and Trafford Council’s transformation of Stretford Mall and Glenbrook’s new £45m 199-home high-rise development, Lumina Village at the 12-acre former Kellogg’s site in Trafford Park.

Caddick’s appointment to Ark 42 draws on the business’ wider experience in industrial and logistics development, which last year saw the completion of Farington Park in Lancashire where Victorian Plumbing are set to occupy 544,000 sq. ft.

Dave Saville, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction North West, commented: “Our appointment to Ark 42 represents both our growth in the industrial and logistics sector and also our increasing footprint in Trafford, where there are some really exciting investments taking place. Being so well established in Manchester and the North West we have a network of local supply chain partners that we have engaged in our delivery of Ark 42.”

Mark Wright, Partner of Trebor Developments commented: “Ark 42 is Trebor’s latest project for M&G Real Estate and Prudential Assurance Company. We’ve been impressed by Caddick’s approach to the contract and we look forward to seeing this high specification scheme emerge. Ark 42 is a rare opportunity in Trafford Park to see a new high quality, speculative B2/B8 building having first class environmental credentials.”

Jonathan Wiedemann, Head of North West Region, JLL, added: “It’s fantastic to bring this scheme to site and we look forward to working with Caddick and Trebor during the build. Ark 42 is located in a prominent position, located in the heart of Trafford Park and within 5 miles of the city centre. We’re excited to see the scheme come to life over the coming months.”

