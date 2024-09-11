Glencar announces completion of multi-unit logistics hub development for Chancerygate in Dagenham

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that is has completed the construction of 14 new industrial/warehouse units for its repeat customer: urban logistics property developer and asset manager, Chancerygate at its Dagenham Logistics Hub development in Dagenham, London. Chancerygate sold the development to investment manager, Padrock in June 2022

The project saw the construction of 14 Grade A units in a range of sizes from 6,456 sq. ft up to 34,826 sq. ft. in a single unit. The units typically feature 8-10M clear internal height, 37.5 to 50kN sq. m floor loading, electric loading doors, covered loading bays, fitted first floor offices, 15% warehouse roof lights, PV panels, air source heat pumps, the ability to combine units, 12 year collateral warranty, comfort/cooling heating and a landscaped environment.

Also incorporated in the newly available units are an extensive number of environmentally friendly technologies to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating together with an EPC rating of A+ for each unit. As a result, occupational costs to the occupier will be greatly reduced.

These include electric vehicle (EV) charging points, photovoltaic (PV) panels, high-performance building fabric and secure cycle storage for those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint. The design will maintain optimal daylight and air permeability levels throughout the site.

Speaking about the project, Glencar Managing Director for the UK South, London, and Ireland, Roy Jones, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Chancerygate once again. This marks our third project with them, and we are thrilled to be involved in a flagship, multi-unit scheme with such compelling green credentials.

Dagenham Logistics Hub provides an excellent solution for businesses across Greater London and is a prime example of how sustainability can work hand in hand with economic growth.

I would like to thank the entire professional team involved in this build for delivering an exceptional end-product, and we look forward to seeing the building in operation very shortly”.

George Long, Padrock Development Manager said: “Occupiers are looking for high specification units with strong ESG credentials, constructed to a good quality which has been delivered to us on this scheme. Glencar were very professional in their approach to this development and the team on site were all very knowledgeable of the various nuances throughout their time on site.”

