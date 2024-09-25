CBRE Appoints Tej Singh as Head of Southampton Office

CBRE, the global real estate advisory firm, is pleased to announce Tej Singh as the new head of its Southampton office. He takes on the role from 1st October 2024.

Tej succeeds James Brounger, who will move to a new role focusing on client management and major pursuits across the South Coast, as well as continuing to support with the overall growth of the Midlands and South business.

Tej joined CBRE Southampton in 2014, where he has worked with investors, developers, lenders, local authorities and occupiers across the UK and the south coast. He was promoted to Director in 2019.

Tej said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Head of the Southampton office. The real estate market on the south coast has fantastic potential and I look forward to continuing to work with our talented colleagues across all services to deliver exceptional client outcomes.”

James Brounger has led CBRE Southampton for 14 years and will remain based in Southampton, continuing to work with clients alongside his new role.

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Southampton office and I am proud of all we have achieved. Tej has an impressive track record in the local market and with our clients, and I have no doubt he will be an outstanding successor.”

