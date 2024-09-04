CheckFire launches new Commander Wireless Site Alarm connecting up to 20 units

Fire safety supplier CheckFire announces the launch of the Commander Wireless Site Alarm, the latest addition to its renowned Commander Site Alarm range. Following the successful release of the original Commander Single Site Alarm last year, this new wireless version, model number EE-AL-002-SIT, represents a significant advancement in fire safety technology.

Building on the reliability and effectiveness of the original push-button Commander Single Site Alarm (EE-AL-001-SIT), the new wireless model offers enhanced connectivity, allowing up to 20 units to be linked within a 100-metre range in open air, depending on the environment in which the alarms are installed. For example, heavy obstruction in between units can cause the signal to weaken. CheckFire recommends that range tests are carried out first to ensure the positioning of the alarms is suitable.

Key features of the Commander Wireless Site Alarm include:

Powerful alert system: The alarm features an impressive 105dB siren and a flashing LED strobe, ensuring alerts are heard and seen even in the noisiest and most challenging environments.

To complement the new Commander Wireless Site Alarm, CheckFire will offer bundles that include the Flat-Pack Construction Stand range. Additionally, there will be multi-pack bundle options for the wireless alarm, providing cost-effective solutions for large-scale implementations.

Toria Jones, head of marketing at CheckFire, commented: ‘We are thrilled to introduce the Commander Wireless Site Alarm. This innovation not only enhances connectivity and coverage but also reinforces our commitment to protecting people and property across diverse industries. It’s a robust, reliable solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers.'”

CheckFire remains committed to advancing fire safety technology and providing innovative solutions that protect people, property, and assets. The introduction of the Commander Wireless Site Alarm marks a significant step forward in this mission.

For more information about the Commander Wireless Site Alarm, please visit CheckFire’s website.

