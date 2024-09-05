Response to the Phase 2 Report on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Yesterday’s publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is a long-awaited milestone in the response to the tragic loss of 72 lives in June 2017. It is another difficult and traumatic moment for the bereaved, the survivors and relatives of the Grenfell Tower victims and the Construction Industry Council (CIC) recognises once again all that they have suffered and we extend our sympathy once more to all the victims.

Sir Martin Moore Bick has made many recommendations for further action in the report, based on a careful analysis of the evidence presented to the Inquiry by hundreds of witnesses and in hundreds of thousands of documents. CIC and its member organisations are now reviewing the full report and its recommendations and carefully considering the further actions that we will need to take.

Whilst much work has already been done through the independent review of building regulations and fire safety undertaken by Dame Judith Hackitt and the consequent programme of regulatory reform that has been introduced and which the industry is working hard to implement, Sir Martin has clearly identified several further matters that require attention and CIC will be working with its members, the wider industry and government to develop appropriate responses to those matters, ensuring that they are given the critical and expedient attention that they demand.

It will take time to give the thought and consideration that the report requires and for the action that is needed to address the various recommendations Sir Martin has brought forward. It is essential that government and the construction sector recognise the findings he has reported and that we learn the lessons and continue to respond to create an industry and a culture where safety, competence and compliance with the law is an absolute priority. Only then will public trust in the sector be restored.

CIC believes that every construction professional should fully familiarise themselves with the report and its recommendations, and we will work closely with our members to facilitate this process as we develop an appropriate detailed response to the report.

