Croydon development sets new standard for logistics property excellence

Prologis UK, a leading owner, developer and investor of logistics property, is expanding its development in Croydon, South London. Working with leading main contractor, Winvic Construction, groundworks have been completed on four new market-leading units at Prologis Park Beddington. Ranging from 15,000 to 46,000 sq. ft., the latest expansion phase demonstrates design excellence, flexibility and sustainability.

Environmentally-conscious design is at the heart of the new units and integrated into their defining features. This includes the installation of air source heat pumps, rooftop solar PV and 15% rooflights, along with rainwater harvesting.

All of these features will support Prologis UK customers with their sustainability targets and reduce long-term energy costs, with the solar PV alone expected to generate £12,000 of savings per annum on the smallest building, to £33,000 on the largest. Each of the units will be all electric with net-zero regulated energy use in line with an EPC A+ rating. Embodied carbon will be measured, reduced and mitigated in line with the UKGBC net zero carbon framework and the units are well on track to being awarded BREEAM ‘Excellent’.

Maximising flexibility has been a key design consideration at Prologis Park Beddington, demonstrated in the innovative approach to mezzanines. Available at two of the units, the additional space will allow for office areas to be expanded or configured to provide extra storage space, benchwork, assembly or racking across the lifespan of the unit.

Richard Plant, Chair at Develop Croydon and Partner at Stiles Harold Williams, said: “Set to drive essential growth for Croydon’s local economy, Prologis UK’s expansion on Beddington Lane will create significant opportunities in the South London job market. We’re looking forward to seeing this next phase develop, building on Prologis’ current property footprint in the local area.”

Simon Perks, Director in the Capital Deployment and Leasing team at Prologis UK, said: “The expansion at Prologis Park Beddington sets a new standard for design and flexibility of logistics space in Croydon. With four differing sized units, the park’s location is ideal for last mile logistics operators serving the capital, with ready access to the local job market in South London.

“We’ve ensured that sustainability has been a major consideration throughout the design and construction of this development and have been encouraged by the positive reception from customers enquiring about the scheme.”

The expansion at Prologis Park Beddington is already taking shape, with steels currently being erected and the scheme due to be complete in Q1 2025.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director – Industrial at Winvic Construction Ltd, said: “As a trusted Prologis construction partner for over 20 years, Winvic has successfully delivered numerous industrial facilities that meet their sustainable design and construction standards. We’re thrilled to be working on the four units at Prologis Park Beddington, which are unique due to the innovative design approach for the mezzanines. With the groundworks now complete, we look forward to delivering these market-leading logistics facilities for Prologis, while setting a new standard for design and flexibility.”

With nearby access to the A23, A205 and M25, Prologis Park Beddington provides excellent transport links to London and the South East. The expansion builds on the existing 220,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and office space, made up of six BREEAM ‘Excellent’-rated units.

