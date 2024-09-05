Logicor boosts UK team with two new hires, as development pipeline continues to grow

Logicor has just announced the appointment of two new hires to its UK team

Previously at Savills, Michaela Chidgey will join as Project Manager, set to accelerate Logicor’s development projects across the UK

Rachel Boorer joins as analyst from CBRE

Logicor announces the appointment of two new hires to its UK Asset Management team. The appointments mark Logicor’s strong commitment to accelerate its development pipeline across the UK, with continued growth anticipated for the year ahead.

Michaela Chidgey will join as Project Manager, where she will be supporting the delivery of Logicor’s development pipeline in the UK, streamlining the business’ collaboration between technical and asset management teams to drive consistency of service delivery and quality across Logicor’s UK portfolio. Logicor currently owns and manages over 32 million sq ft across 176 high-quality distribution locations.

Latest developments underway in the UK include Logicor Park Daventry, Derby 507, Bolton 330 and Logicor Park Dartford, delivering over 1.7m sq ft of premium warehouse and logistics space over the next 12 months.

Michaela joins from Savills where she was an Associate Director in the Building and Project Consultancy team. Michaela will work with Matthew Storr, Director of Project Management and Sam Towers, Technical Director of Logicor.

Michaela previously joined Savills in 2015 and has specialized in project management for both new-build developments and refurbishments, where her primary focus lied within the industrial and logistics sector. She has extensive experience of managing projects throughout the development cycle, from feasibility study and technical due diligence for acquisition, through to managing the design, planning and construction phases.

Logicor also recently recruited Rachel Boorer to join its UK Asset Management Team as an Analyst. Rachel previously worked at CBRE as a Surveyor. Like Michaela, Rachel will be based in Logicor’s London HQ, and will work with the whole UK Asset Management team, reporting into Associate, Liam Lewis.

Charlie Howard, Logicor’s Managing Director, UK, says: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Michaela and Rachel to our UK Asset Management Team. Michaela has great experience and a fabulous reputation in the delivery of industrial and logistics buildings having worked in the successful Project Management team at Savills for many years. She joins at a very exciting time at Logicor as we continue to grow our development activities in the UK.

“Rachel has benefitted from experience in both the Valuation and Industrial and Logistics teams at CBRE and is another brilliant addition to the UK team. I am thrilled to welcome both to the Logicor UK team.”

Simon Collett, Executive Director and Head of Professional Services at Savills, comments: “Michaela has been an integral member of our London development project management team and although we are sad to see her go, this move is a natural progression and we wish her every success in her new role. We very much look forward to working with her closely in the future and extending our relationship with Logicor, who remain one of the divisions key clients.”

