Darley Street Market maintenance contract win for G&H Group

Bradford Council has awarded mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) service provider, G&H Group, the maintenance contract for its new state-of-the-art, energy efficient Darley Street Market building.

The 12-month contract, awarded to G&H Group’s Maintenance division, will commence September 2024.

A dedicated team including a contract manager and specialist skilled engineers will deliver a planned preventative maintenance (PPM) programme, to ensure the optimum performance and compliance of the building. As part of G&H Group’s commitment to training the next generation, apprentices will also have the opportunity to attend site visits with the engineers.

G&H Group’s Maintenance team’s responsibilities include maintaining the heat pump and boiler systems, ventilation, EV chargers, air conditioning, heat recovery unit, solar PV, rainwater harvesting, and fire safety systems.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “This is another piece of the jigsaw in place as we move toward Darley Street Market opening in Spring next year. We’re pleased G&H Group shares our enthusiasm for the building and its future and warmly welcome them to the Darley Street Market team.”

David Ridsdale, G&H Group’s Maintenance Director said: “G&H Group has been involved with Darley Street Market since main contractor Kier appointed our Building Services division to deliver an extensive MEP package. To be appointed to deliver the maintenance contract too, and service all aspects of the building installed by Building Services, reinforces our position as a complete MEP service provider.

“Darley Street Market is a magnificent, low carbon building and we are looking forward to working with Bradford Council in ensuring it performs optimally, all year round, for the comfort of traders and visitors alike.”

Established in 1998, G&H Group is an innovative MEP provider. Its 180-strong experienced team design, manage, deliver and maintain every aspect of MEP schemes.

