TSG Boosts ESG and Digital Efficiency with Apogee’s Innovative Solutions

Partnership modernises TSG’s telephony and IT infrastructure for 200-strong employee base

TSG Building Services Plc, a multi-disciplined building services and construction company, has successfully accelerated its digital innovation by partnering with managed workplace services (MWS) provider Apogee Corporation. The collaboration has modernised TSG’s telephony and legacy IT infrastructure to better support its more than 200 staff as well as customers.

The modernisation follows a period of rapid growth for TSG and the opening of two new offices in Potters Bar and Cambridge, which highlighted the need for digital innovation to overcome inefficiencies owing to its outdated PTSN-based telephony system and complex IT infrastructure.

Apogee has overhauled the company’s telephony and IT infrastructure, replacing TSG’s on-premises setup with a cloud-based telephony system that has improved remote working capabilities and streamlined call handling. The new system includes softphone and mobile app functionality, disaster recovery options, and features for remote work, compliance, and training.

As a data processor for local authorities, the family-run business also needed to improve document security and reduce printing costs. Apogee’s managed print services have cut running costs by 12% and enhanced document security, ensuring GDPR compliance.

“Apogee’s commitment to IT service management has made a significant difference. There has to be that sufficient level of customer service to ensure we get the best from our technology implementations. The communication promises made prior to the signing of the contract have been adhered to, and that really outweighs any financial gain we’ve made from the project,” says Marc Terenzio, Head of IT, TSG.

TSG has also become the latest organisation to join Apogee’s Affinity+ Partner Programme, thereby boosting its ESG credentials by upcycling old devices for donation to schools and non-profits.

This marks the first phase on an ongoing collaboration, with TSG and Apogee currently exploring further innovations to enhance TSG’s digital capabilities and operational efficiency, including hybrid cloud network infrastructure, IT service management, and cloud cybersecurity.

“TSG’s business is going from strength to strength, and we’re there every step of the way to ensure they can have confidence that their IT infrastructure meets the evolving needs of both their employees and customers. This is just the start of our journey together,” added Jason Barnard, Sales Specialist Telecoms and Cloud Solutions, Apogee.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals