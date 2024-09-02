Demolition to make way for Southport’s new, £73 million Marine Lake Events Centre progressing well

Demolition of the former Southport Theatre and Convention Centre is progressing well.

Contractors, DSM, remain hard at work throughout the summer months to demolish the former theatre safely and considerately to make way for the £73 million Marine Lake Events Centre (MLEC).

Residents and local businesses have been kept regularly updated on the works and Sefton Council continues to hold face-to-face sessions for people nearby to ask questions and raise any concerns.

Prior to the demolition, a number of historical heritage items were removed from the former theatre. They are now being held in safe storage and will be incorporated into the future MLEC site for public viewing.

While most of the work so far has taken place inside the building, an annexe building on site has now been demolished.

Away from site, Sefton Council and its partners remain fully committed to an impressive social value project which gives back to the community in a number of ways.

Recently the MLEC team, which consists of the Local Authority and partners including architects AFL and contractor DSM, donated 45 ‘back to school’ kits to local charity Compassion Acts.

The kits will help struggling families keep down costs for essential items pupils need when they return to school in September.

Councillor Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economy and Skills, said:

“It’s great to see lots of work happening on site and the MLEC project is progressing very well.

“With huge economic and tourism projects like the Marine Lake Events Centre, there are lots of things which need to happen behind the scenes that most will never be aware of so for people to be able to see physical demolition work taking place is great.

“Our social value work is a real credit to the kindness and generosity of our project partners and contractors and I would like to thank them again for their incredible kindness in supporting the community in and around Southport.”

Updates about the Marine Lake Events Centre project are available via www.sefton.gov.uk/MLEC

