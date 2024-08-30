Plans submitted for landmark sustainable canopy at Huddersfield bus station redevelopment

Stephen George + Partners (SGP) in conjunction with AHR has submitted plans for the £20 million redevelopment of Huddersfield’s bus station, fronted by a sweeping 120-metre-long glulam, green roof and Solar PV canopy. The bus station transformation is a partnership between Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority to create an innovative gateway to the revitalised town centre along with enhanced passenger facilities.

Explains Alistair Branch, Partner at SGP: “Huddersfield is the largest bus station in West Yorkshire and its redevelopment is a core component in an ambitious series of town centre interventions led by the Council to create a cultural heart for the town centre. The unique canopy structure has a contemporary design, reminiscent of the rolling Yorkshire landscape, elevating the importance of this key transport hub and gathering point within the town centre.

“SGP has been involved in the project for several years, developing the canopy from initial concept, through business case approval to the design now submitted for planning approval.”

SGP’s design for the canopy and the public realm beneath it was developed through extensive discussions with clients, the local authority and other stakeholders. The proposed canopy design is a simple sinusoidal timber lattice structure supporting a green roof that undulates along the length of the bus station, emphasising key entrances and drawing the eye down from the imposing multistorey car park’s long concrete façade. Office and retail units in the station’s frontages will also be revitalised, delivering a harmonious continuity with surrounding businesses.

Continues Matt Beaumont, Associate at SGP: “The canopy uses a glulam lattice to support a mix of sedum roof and solar panel glass to create a light and inviting transition space from the public realm to the bus station itself. The integrated roof lights not only let natural light flow into the area but produce their own green energy, whilst the sedum promotes biodiversity, reducing rainwater runoff and helping improve local air quality. The solar glazing ensures energy generation is visible to users below for educational purposes whilst additionally diffusing direct sunlight.”

Beneath the canopy, enhanced public realm extends north towards the taxi ranks and Grade I listed Railway station. A secure, glazed cycle hub for green transport supports the Local Authorities’ commitment to modal shift, linking towns and villages across West Yorkshire and beyond as well as cycle and walking routes to the retail, civic and employment areas within Huddersfield town centre.

Concludes Alistair: “As Matt and I are Huddersfield residents, we are immensely proud of our design for Huddersfield Bus Station Canopy. We believe it has balanced sustainability with quality materials and created the landmark gateway to this strategic transport hub that the council and locals want and deserve.”

If planning is granted, work is expected to start on site in the summer of 2025.

Design Team

Client: Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council / West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Architects: Stephen George + Partners and AHR

Engineering and environmental design consultants : BWB Consulting

Landscape: Pick Everard

Cost Consultants: Rider Hunt

