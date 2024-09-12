Exciting Riverfront Development Unveiled Near Fulham’s Craven Cottage

London’s newest riverside hotspot is set to launch next summer behind Fulham’s iconic Craven Cottage stadium, featuring a vibrant mix of restaurants, cafés, a boutique hotel, spa, members’ club, and a cultural venue with stunning views of the Thames.

Details were revealed yesterday about the forthcoming Fulham Pier, a promenade opening up a previously inaccessible stretch of the river between Putney and Hammersmith. This seven-storey development, designed by renowned architects Populous, is the latest phase in the ongoing transformation of Craven Cottage, a Premier League stadium with a rich history dating back to 1896.



The Riverside Market on the ground floor will introduce a range of exciting dining options when it opens next year, including Raps, a chicken brand by rapper Tinie Tempah, Goila Butter Chicken, Base Face Pizza by lifelong Fulham fan Tim Thornton, and Fat Pickle, a burger joint run by Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen graduate, Big Has.

A cultural hub, dubbed the Orange Box, will host live events such as podcasts and comedy nights, while the first floor will feature a “destination restaurant and brasserie.” The second storey is designed for meetings and events, and the upper levels will include a boutique hotel, a health spa, and a members’ club complete with a rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the Thames.



Fulham FC Chairman Shahid Khan said: “There is no other riverside setting like this in London. Our vision is to maximise the breathtaking views of the riverfront while introducing an iconic promenade, offering a waterfront experience on every floor. This is the first stadium transformation of its kind in Europe, and we’re excited to share the space with our community and visitors, not just on matchdays, but throughout the year.”



Glen Sutton, Director of Fulham Pier, added: “We saw a unique opportunity to utilise our incredible riverside location to create a destination for the community. With year-round events, a diverse range of dining options, and support for small businesses—including zero rent opportunities—we’re thrilled to be delivering a new social hub for west London residents, visitors, and tourists alike.”

This ambitious development promises to make Fulham Pier a must-visit destination, blending culture, cuisine, and community in a unique riverside setting.

