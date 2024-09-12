Häfele expands ‘whole house’ lighting proposition with addition of EGLO

Häfele UK has added EGLO to its lighting portfolio, building on its existing offering with the aim to provide lighting solutions for every room in the home.

A wide selection of products from EGLO’s affordable luxury range will now be available from Häfele including decorative pendants, ceiling and wall lights, downlights, bathroom lighting, track lighting and LED ceiling fans.

EGLO’s products are inherently trend-led, enabling customers to add personality and visual interest to their spaces through decorative lighting. Pendants and ceiling lights are available in a mix of unique shapes and finishes, with a collection of vintage, art-deco, geometric and retro-inspired pieces on offer.

Certain fixtures tap into sustainable and biophilic design, while finishes including matt black, gleaming brass and coloured glass enable customers

with any taste to select their own statement piece.

Adding EGLO to its portfolio enables Häfele to support the industry with ‘whole house’ lighting provision, having previously been recognised as a leader in the field of LED and furniture lighting solutions. The EGLO products now available from Häfele will enable customers to purchase cost-effective lighting solutions for multiple applications from one source, with some of the range also suitable for commercial environments including offices,

and retail and leisure spaces.

The EGLO range will be included in Häfele’s new Lighting and Electrical Directory available from October and can be added to designs developed by Häfele’s free Lighting Design Service, as part of Service+ Planning.

Jake Loughlin, Category Manager for Lighting and Electrical, said: “It’s long been our ambition to build on our industry-recognised expertise in furniture lighting, and offer a solution for every room in the home, providing a true ‘lighting for living’ proposition.

“The addition of EGLO to our range is a key part of this strategy and will make us an invaluable partner to customers who want to create efficiencies by working with a sole lighting supplier for all their needs.

“As a luxury product with an affordable price tag, the EGLO range makes it easy to put decorative, statement pieces at the centre of interior design without a huge cost outlay. We anticipate a very positive response to the brand now being part of our lighting portfolio, and look forward to seeing the incredible impact the products have on the spaces our customers are creating.”

Find out more about EGLO lighting from Häfele at https://www.hafele.co.uk/eglo.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals