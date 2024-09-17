Historic Truman Brewery Site Set for Major Mixed-Use Redevelopment

A planning application has been submitted to the London Borough of Tower Hamlets for the redevelopment of a portion of the iconic 350-year-old Truman Brewery site on Brick Lane. The ambitious plans, managed by Grow Places, aim to transform the area with 35,000 square metres of new and refurbished buildings, offering job and training opportunities, affordable housing, and an enhanced public realm. The proposal follows extensive community engagement, with three rounds of pre-planning public consultations.

The redevelopment will take place in phases, focusing on eight distinct blocks. Notably, this scheme is separate from a previously approved development for Brick Lane and Woodseer Street. The Truman Brewery, known for housing a diverse range of businesses, from creative industries and galleries to independent shops and restaurants, will see the replacement of vacant, underused buildings with vibrant new structures.

The proposed buildings will host a variety of community and commercial spaces, including areas for exhibitions, events, a creative hub, microbrewery, food markets, and affordable workspaces. Mixed-tenure housing, aimed at providing affordable options for local families, will also be part of the plan.

The primary development site is located east of Brick Lane, bordered by Buxton Street and Spital Street. It will feature five refurbished or new buildings and two public yards—Chimney Yard and Cooperage Yard. Currently, much of this area is used for parking and occasional events. Two additional plots, Ely’s Yard and a derelict building on Grey Eagle Street, are located within the Truman Brewery estate, adding up to a total of eight development sites.

A relocation strategy is in place for tenants affected by the removal of existing structures. This includes plans for the Banglatown Cash and Carry, Backyard Market, and various workspace tenants.

The development aims to reduce daily vehicle movements by 30%, while increasing the site’s biodiversity by introducing more greenery and wildlife, which will create stronger ties to nearby Allen Gardens park.

Tom Larsson, founder of Grow Places, expressed his excitement: “We are proud to work with the Truman Brewery and the local community in Brick Lane, Spitalfields, and Banglatown. Together, we are evolving the site in a sustainable and authentic way, ensuring that the Truman Brewery remains a vibrant hub for locals, workers, and visitors alike.”

Amr Assaad, director of Buckley Gray Yeoman, the architects behind the masterplan, added: “Brick Lane holds a special place in the hearts of many Londoners. Our proposals aim to transform this largely detached brownfield site into a space that future generations will cherish, adding a new chapter to the Brick Lane story.”

The redevelopment promises to revitalise the historic site, preserving its legacy while adapting it for modern needs.

