Nottingham’s £2 billion Broad Marsh redevelopment accelerates with ‘Green Heart’ completion

THE CITY of Nottingham has seen the opening of a brand-new green space, representing a key milestone for the wider £2 billion Broad Marsh regeneration project – one of the largest development spaces of any core city in Europe.

The ‘Green Heart’, which was officially unveiled by Nottingham City Council leaders and local school children, has been described by officials as ‘a place for locals to enjoy nature’, with 38 trees, 34 of which are newly planted, alongside colourful planting, a superbloom providing nectar to wildlife all year round, as well as a new marsh pond and rain garden areas.

Pathways have been created from sandstone, which wind around the Green Heart and allow visitors to wander through the new public space, while the main path through the Green Heart serves as a direct route to the local train and bus stations, as well as the interconnecting city centre.

Multi-disciplinary firm Pick Everard was behind the scheme, operating through Perfect Circle under the SCAPE Consultancy framework to deliver advisory, contract management, project and cost management, health and safety, and civil engineering services.

The firm has worked closely with contractor Willmott Dixon and Nottingham City Council to bring the project to life, following its successful delivery of the Broad Marsh Bus Station and Car Park, Nottingham Central Library, Collin Street play area, and interconnecting public realm work.

Oliver Hatton, director at Pick Everard, said: “The completion of the Broad Marsh Green Heart scheme represents a significant milestone in the quest to redevelop a key part of Nottingham’s public infrastructure.

“Our team has collaborated closely with project partners to ensure the delivery of a vibrant community space, which reflects changing attitudes to the way we view our towns and cities, with plenty of accessible greenery that contributes positively to modern sustainability goals.

“Having been a key part of the team that has delivered several Broad Marsh initiatives, including the car park, adjacent library and Collin Street revamp, we’re proud to be continuing to lead the charge in transforming Nottingham’s future, and look forward to the Green Heart becoming an integral part of the city’s Southside area.”

The Green Heart project was funded through the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities fund, a £161 million package given to Nottingham and Derby in 2020 to keep cities moving and improve connections between and around cities.

Its transformation is among several redevelopment initiatives taking place in Nottingham city centre, with plans for a green infrastructure network connecting Nottingham Castle to the city’s £1.4 billion Island Quarter project, which is set to deliver new homes, grade-A office space, a five-star hotel, retail units, and student accommodation.

More progress on the ongoing regeneration of the wider Broad Marsh area is still to come, with a state-of-the-art NHS Community Diagnostic Centre set to open in the area, as well as plans for new homes and offices.

Councillor Neghat Khan, Nottingham City Council leader and executive member for strategic regeneration, transport and communications, said: “I’m proud to officially open this beautiful new green space for the city. It’s wonderful to see so many people already enjoying it. Following the collapse of the intu Broadmarsh shopping centre, we asked people in Nottingham what they wanted to see in this space, and they overwhelmingly asked for a new green park.

“I’m pleased that something amazing has bloomed, creating a wonderful new space for people and wildlife alike. Thank you to council colleagues and partners who have brought this to life.

“The Green Heart is just the latest step in regenerating the Broad Marsh area, following the new Central Library, pedestrianised streets, and the bus station and car park. New homes and offices will follow in the future – providing a complete revamp for this part of the city.”

Nick Heath, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “After demolishing the old shopping centre on the site, we’re pleased to have delivered new spaces for children, shoppers, workers and the local wildlife to enjoy.

“The vibrant, biodiverse Green Heart and the new play area on Collin Street have created a welcoming gateway between the city centre and the train station. Nottingham is currently a hub of regeneration, and the addition of these pedestrianised routes will also help to drive connectivity between the city’s different quarters.”

