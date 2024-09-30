Iconic Co-op HQ at NOMA Manchester to Become Luxury Hotel and Dining Destination

Plans have been revealed to transform the former Co-operative Group headquarters in Manchester’s NOMA neighbourhood into a luxury hotel and restaurant. The Grade II-listed New Century House, a landmark of 1960s modernist architecture, is set to undergo a major conversion to include a 196-room hotel with a rooftop terrace bar and restaurant, along with conference and leisure facilities in the basement.

Located in the heart of the city, the proposed hotel would offer prime access to Manchester’s key retail and business areas. Its central location is just a short walk from the AO Arena, which has a capacity of 23,000, as well as Victoria Station and Shudehill transport interchange, making it ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

Originally built for the Co-operative Insurance Society, the 14-storey New Century House later became the headquarters of the Co-operative Group. Now, this iconic building is set to join the dynamic NOMA neighbourhood, home to major businesses like Amazon, Adanola, and BNY Mellon, which recently relocated its 2,000-strong Manchester team to nearby 4 Angel Square.

The proposed development will complement the neighbouring New Century Hall, a refurbished music venue and food hall, and the DBS Institute, which offers degree and postgraduate courses in music technology and games design.

Dan Hyde, development director at MEPC, the asset manager for the NOMA estate, expressed excitement about the project, stating: “New Century House is a Manchester icon, and we believe the time is right to revitalise it as a hotel. This is the next natural step in the ongoing growth of our vibrant neighbourhood, and it will sit perfectly alongside BNY at 4 Angel Square and the popular New Century Hall.”

Jeremy Collins of Jenics, the hotel and leisure consultancy leading the search for a hotel operator, highlighted Manchester’s international appeal, saying: “With its global connectivity, world-class universities, and rich cultural and sporting heritage, Manchester is a magnet for visitors from around the world. New Century House presents an outstanding opportunity to enhance the city’s hospitality landscape.”

MEPC and Jenics are currently exploring options to either sell the property or lease it, ensuring flexibility for interested hotel operators. A formal proposal is expected to be submitted to Manchester City Council in the coming months.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals