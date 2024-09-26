Planning secured for Dakota Hotels at Mix Manchester

Planning approval has been secured for a new boutique Dakota Hotel at MIX MANCHESTER, adjacent to Manchester Airport.

The 154-bedroom hotel is expected to inject approximately £12million per annum to the local economy, with 150 jobs for local people. It has an estimated £60m development value with a gross internal area of 7,835sqm.

The hotel will be the second in Manchester for Dakota Hotels, complementing its city centre hotel on Ducie Street, and will be located off Enterprise Way on a three-acre plot at MIX MANCHESTER.

Enabling and preparation works are already underway on site and contractor GMI Construction is lined to start construction works shortly.

Andrew Ovenstone, Managing Director of Dakota Hotels Ltd, commented: “This is an exceptional location for the latest hotel in our northern portfolio. Not only is it strategically placed next to one of the busiest airports in the world, but it will be central to the development coming forward across the MIX MANCHESTER site. We’re very pleased to have secured planning and look forward to bringing the Dakota Hotels experience to the local community, business travellers and employees and visitors to MIX MANCHESTER.”

The JV partnership behind MIX MANCHESTER comprises Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate, Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Beijing Construction Engineering Group International (BCEGI), and Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF).

Speaking on behalf of the JV partnership Gareth Jackson, Group Property Director for Manchester Airports Group, said: “Dakota securing planning for their new hotel is another great milestone for us at MIX MANCHESTER. It’s a superb brand, one which closely aligns with our ambitions and vision for the forward-thinking companies that we’re aiming to attract to MIX MANCHESTER. It will provide an exceptional standard of accommodation and high-quality service for both employees and for some of the 28million passenger wo travel through the airport each year.”

The MIX MANCHESTER Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) is currently out for public consultation and will see the creation of the UK’s first airport-based science, innovation, and manufacturing campus.

Designed by KPP Architects, the new Dakota Hotel will also include a premium bar and brasserie-style Grill on the ground floor and will provide 130 car parking spaces and a dedicated shuttle service to and from the airport terminals.

The new Dakota Hotel will join other new amenities at MIX MANCHESTER, including additional hotel and leisure facilities and extensive public realm, all of which is designed to complement the development’s wider masterplan which comprises 2 million sq ft of high-quality science, innovation, and advanced manufacturing space.

The site is ‘shovel-ready’, with £30 million of joint venture capital already invested in highways and utilities infrastructure, including a new pedestrian bridge linking to the main airport site. Driven by occupier demand, a wide range of buildings will be available, including advanced manufacturing, research and development, laboratory and office spaces with the creation of up to 8,000 jobs.

Asteer Planning advised Dakota Hotels.

