Injecta Fire Barrier providing innovative fire safety improvements for Student Accommodation in Nottingham

Leading installer of passive fire barriers, Injecta Fire Barrier, are currently delivering a remediation project for a student accommodation building in Nottingham to improve fire safety and meet new legislation.

Using the patented Injectaclad system, Injecta Fire Barrier are installing cavity barriers between student’s apartment in compliance with the latest building regulations detailed in the Fire Safety Act (2021) and Building Safety Act (2022).

By avoiding replacement of the external façade, Injecta Fire Barrier are significantly reducing both the project costs and the installation time, ensuring the new class of 2024 will be safe.

“With project completion expected this November, our team are delivering the Injectaclad system in the high-rise structure with minimal disruption or external amendments. With passive fire barriers installed, the property owner can ensure the future academics of Nottingham are protected with enhanced fire safety in their students digs” says Shaun Tasker, Managing Director at Injecta Fire Barrier.

Injectaclad is a fire-retardant sealant that can be seamlessly inserted into a building’s vertical or horizontal cavities to slow the spread of flames and smoke.

With its simple installation process, cavity fire barriers like Injectaclad are offering property owners a more cost-effective solution to fire safety in high-rise structures.

To install Injectaclad, the Injecta Fire Barrier team pump the solution into mesh socks that are then inserted in horizontal cavities that divide each apartment floor. After installation, Injectaclad will provide passive fire protection for the building for over 25 years.

“Injectaclad is an intumescent material, meaning it reacts to heat by expanding approximately 20 times its original volume. This expansion fills any gaps and contains the fire and smoke, meaning the occupants of the Nottingham building will have more time to exit safely in the event of fire” adds Shaun.

Following the Grenfell fire disaster, the Fire Safety Act was brought in to place in 2021 and made it compulsory for buildings over 18 metres high to comply with correct fire safety measures.

These legislations have led to more building owners, like the student accommodation in Nottingham, to seek regulatory-compliant safety measures to protect their tenants from fire while minimising costs and disruption.

Following the Grenfell Inquiry’s final report in September 2024, pressure has mounted with more UK high-rises being investigated for lacklustre or non-existent fire preventions.

“With responsibilities for fire safety increasing, we recommend that that property-owners and contractors act before it’s too late. And, when major renovations to the building’s façade aren’t viable, to consider passive fire barriers for a safe and cost-effective alternative” concludes Shaun.

Injecta Fire Barrier are the UK’s first independent approved installer of the patented Injectaclad system. With years of experience in passive fire protection, the company are helping property managers and building owners install the Injectaclad solution.

More information about Injecta Fire Barrier can be found at: https://injectafirebarrier.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals