Unite Students plans to redevelop landmark property

The new development, which will replace Mercury Point in Duke Street, will be an exciting addition to the city’s skyline, with 810 beds across two blocks connected by an elevated outdoor terrace. The increase in beds from the current 560 beds will provide the city with much-needed purpose-built student housing, freeing up privately rented homes.

To enhance the student living experience, Unite Students has invested £90million over the past year to upgrade properties across its portfolio and improve service levels, and this continues to be a key priority. In July, the business raised a further £450million from investors to help fund new developments and refurbishments of its existing portfolio.

Unite Students considered several options, including a renovation of the existing building, and has taken the decision to redevelop the property and close it to students from summer 2025, once this year’s residents have checked out.

The new property will fully adhere to Unite Students’ sustainable construction framework, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon in construction and operation.

The scheme will aim to achieve a BREEAM Excellent sustainable building certification and include solar panels to generate renewal energy, air-source heat pumps for heating and hot water, and high-performance glazing to help reduce thermal losses.

Tom Brewerton, Group Development Director at Unite Students, said:

“We’re excited about the planned redevelopment works at one of our key properties in Southampton as we work to continuously improve the student experience across our portfolio. We’ve worked closely in consultation with the council, the local community and Southampton University to develop these plans.

“We’re trusted by parents, students and universities to provide high-quality, safe and affordable accommodation and the planned increase in bed numbers will help free up privately rented homes in the city for families.”

