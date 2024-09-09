Lancer Scott Secures Major Hard FM Contract with UWE Bristol

Lancer Scott Facilities Management has been awarded the prestigious Hard Facilities Management (FM) contract for the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol. The company’s success builds on an established partnership with the university, having previously undertaken several key projects, including the demolition and refurbishment of the Maths block.

Chris Abbott, Director of Estates and Facilities at UWE Bristol, praised Lancer Scott’s performance, stating: “Lancer Scott has consistently demonstrated a strong alignment with our values and a deep understanding of our operations through the successful delivery of major projects. They embody a culture of authentic partnership, which is crucial to us as we aim to build a relationship based on trust and collaboration. We see them playing an integral role in our Estates vision and overall success as a university in the coming years.”

Dan Knight, Managing Director of Facilities Management at Lancer Scott, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, commenting: “This contract award from UWE Bristol further solidifies our position as a leading provider of Hard FM services within the Higher Education sector. We were able to showcase value through our deep understanding of UWE’s needs, combined with our people, systems, and processes. Our local presence and commitment to high performance, along with our strong sense of purpose, made for a compelling delivery solution. We look forward to enhancing our collaborative relationship with UWE Bristol throughout the contract term and beyond.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals