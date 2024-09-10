Nurture Group Expands with 49th Acquisition, Welcoming Environmental Specialists Hortech

The Nurture Group has strengthened its position in the environmental services sector with the acquisition of Hortech Limited, a leading provider of environmental solutions based in Stone, Staffordshire. This marks the group’s 49th acquisition, further enhancing its sustainability and service offerings across the UK.

Founded in 1987, Hortech operates a network of regional depots throughout England, Wales, and Scotland. The company boasts an £8.5 million turnover and employs over 100 staff, delivering bespoke services such as grounds maintenance, invasive weed control, arboriculture, and pest control to a wide range of clients in sectors including utilities, telecoms, industrial, and facilities management.

Peter Fane, Executive Chairman and Founder of the Nurture Group, hailed the acquisition as a significant step in bolstering the group’s environmental credentials. He commented: “As a carbon-neutral business, proud to comply with the global PAS 2060 standard, this acquisition is the perfect fit as we continue to strengthen our environmental service offerings across the UK.”

This deal follows closely on the heels of Nurture Group’s acquisition of Spacecare Ltd in July. Fane added: “We are delighted to welcome Hortech Limited to the Nurture Group family. Their arboricultural expertise aligns seamlessly with our recent acquisition of Gristwood & Toms, expanding our reach in northern England and Scotland. Hortech’s diverse range of services, including invasive weed control, complements and enhances our current offerings.”

“Hortech’s renowned ‘can-do’ attitude, strong commitment to health and safety, and dedication to staff training further solidify Nurture Group’s reputation as the leading consolidator and acquirer of choice in the market,” Fane continued. “This acquisition allows us to continue building a national presence across all our core services.”

Hortech Director Duncan Jones expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “At Hortech, we pride ourselves on providing tailored solutions and outstanding service, drawing on our deep industry expertise. We share Nurture Group’s passion for delivering excellence, and our portfolio aligns perfectly with theirs, particularly in the northern regions where Nurture’s operations have recently grown.”

“Both companies share common values of teamwork, respect, and integrity, making this partnership a natural fit for us,” Jones added.

