London property developer Avanton names HG Construction as main contractor on £160m GDV Old Kent Road scheme

London property developer Avanton has selected HG Construction as the main contractor for a landmark residential scheme on the Old Kent Road, with a contract value of £68 million. The 262-unit development, named ‘THE BeCa’, has a project GDV of £160 million and represents the first major residential project in the regeneration of the Old Kent Road area.

Located on the site of the former Carpetright warehouse at 651 Old Kent Road, construction is set to begin immediately. Designed by renowned architects Farrells, the development will feature two towers reaching 10 and 19 storeys high. As the initial phase of Avanton’s 5-acre Ruby Triangle masterplan, ‘THE BeCa’ will include 40% affordable housing, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering a mix of housing options in this vibrant and evolving neighbourhood.

‘THE BeCa’ will comprise 170 New York-styled one and two-bedroom apartments for private sale with residents benefitting from a wide range of high-quality amenities including a concierge, fitness suite, flexible co-working spaces, games room, cycle storage and three communal roof terraces. The development will offer over 10,000 ft of retail space, with Sainsbury’s Local already signed up to occupy on completion of the development.

HG Construction, a specialist in high-quality residential, commercial, hotel, and student accommodation projects across the UK, is currently engaged in multiple projects within the Southwark area. The contractor will leverage its extensive internal delivery capabilities on the project, handling piling, concrete frames, bathroom pods, and mechanical and electrical services—ensuring high standards of quality and programme efficiency for Avanton.

Chris Cobham, Development Director at Avanton, commented: “’THE BeCa’ is not only a significant step forward in our Ruby Triangle masterplan, but it also demonstrates our commitment to Southwark’s masterplan on the Old Kent Road. By delivering high-quality homes, including 40% affordable housing, alongside vibrant amenities and BREEAM Excellent rated retail spaces, we are creating a truly sustainable community that will benefit the local area for years to come.”

Adam Quinn, CEO, HG Construction commented: “It is a pleasure to be partnering with Avanton to help them deliver on their exciting new vision for the Ruby Triangle. We have been involved in a number of schemes in the Old Kent Road area over the past few years and it is wonderful to see the regeneration progress at pace with major new schemes completing and more on the way. This new high quality mixed-use residential development will significantly boost the housing offering in the area and provide an excellent amenity and retail offering for residents. We are committed to working collaboratively with Avanton, our suppliers and the local community and look forward to developing solid new relationships and positive community links as the scheme progresses.”

The development is expected to complete in winter 2026 and a sales suite will be opened by Avanton in London Bridge in October this year. ‘THE BeCa’ apartment prices start at £440,000 and currently 20% have been pre-sold. For more information visit the thebeca.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7052 5111.

