McLaren Construction Midlands and North to deliver multi-million phase of sustainable industrial hub in Bristol

Works have commenced on Plot 3 of the mixed-use industrial scheme, Matrix 49, in Avonmouth, Bristol.

Delivered by McLaren Construction Midlands and North, on behalf of clients BGO Wire PropCo Ltd and Equation Properties, the £21.6million 13-acre plot will be situated on the 65-acre site of Matrix 49, continuing the transformation of the current site into prime industrial, logistics and office space.

Bounded to the south by Holloway Road, and to the east by Lanson Roberts Road, the development is situated in a prime location next to the M49 motorway and mainline railway line to the north. Once complete, the units and office space will provide speculative future clients with sustainable premises, for businesses working towards net zero targets.

Planned works include procuring the infrastructure and warehouse unit together with a 219,660 sq. ft warehouse, alongside the construction of 11,365 sq. ft of office space, a control tower and a gatehouse.

McLaren Construction is also providing associated external works, hard standings, car, HGV and motorcycle parking with over 200 spaces, road landscaping, loading docks, level access and drainage.

Key complex aspects of the build include a rhine diversion and a suspended ground floor slab. Archaeological investigation works have now completed on Plot 3, as have clearance works to remove existing topsoil and vegetation, infill and divert existing rhines, and import clean, inert and tested material to the site, which were laid in layers to raise the existing levels.

Works are expected to take 42 weeks in total and once complete, Plot 3 is on target to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating. McLaren Construction Midlands and North have been working closely with the ecological site team to ensure the protection of the water vole population which have been located in the Redwick Common and Cranmoor Rhines.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “We’re pleased to be working alongside our client and associated contractors to deliver the next phase of this vital sustainable industrial scheme in Avonmouth.

“The development includes unique elements which the team are well equipped for, and we have also identified challenges with the ground conditions and water management which we are fully prepared for as part of our strategy. Once complete, the units and office space will provide speculative future clients with sustainable premises, for eco-conscious businesses working towards their net zero targets.”

