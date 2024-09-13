OCS Expands with Acquisition of Exclusive Services Group

Ipswich-based facilities management company OCS has acquired Exclusive Services Group, a leading provider of contract cleaning services across the UK and Ireland.

This marks OCS’ fourth acquisition within the past year, following the acquisitions of Accuro, Abate Pest Management, and Profile Security Services. The addition of Exclusive Services Group allows OCS to further strengthen its cleaning division, particularly in the education, data centre, leisure, media, and retail sectors. As a specialist in data centre cleaning, a key growth area for OCS, Exclusive also brings valuable experience in the leisure sector.

Daniel Dickson, CEO of OCS UK & Ireland, commented: “Exclusive has built an excellent reputation for delivering outstanding service to its clients. Their expertise in education and data centres, along with their skilled management team, will enhance our ability to provide exceptional outcomes for our customers. This acquisition is a pivotal step as we aim to double our revenue in the UK and Ireland within the next five years. We’re excited to welcome Exclusive’s team to OCS and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create.”

Jim Melvin, CEO of Exclusive Services Group and former Chairman of the British Cleaning Council, added: “Exclusive has always been committed to delivering high-quality, tailored services to meet our clients’ needs. Joining OCS enables us to tap into the Group’s vast resources and expertise, which will allow us to enhance our service offerings and support further growth. This is an exciting new chapter for Exclusive, and we’re confident it will bring significant benefits to both our customers and employees.”

The acquisition strengthens OCS’ position in the FM sector, enhancing its service range and industry expertise as it continues its ambitious growth plans.

