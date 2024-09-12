Amey Secures Hard Facilities Management Contract at HMP Lowdham Grange

Amey has successfully secured the hard facilities management (FM) contract for HMP Lowdham Grange, a training prison located in Nottinghamshire.

HMP Lowdham Grange is a Category B facility for male prisoners aged 21 and over, with sentences exceeding four years and at least 12 months remaining. The prison has a capacity of 888 inmates.

Previously managed by Sodexo, the prison was brought back under public sector control in May 2024. The facility garnered media attention in July 2024 after the Independent Monitoring Board reported concerns over safety, citing a shortage of prison officers and six deaths in custody between March 2023 and February 2024.

Amey has retained the existing maintenance team through the TUPE process when the contract commenced in August, with plans to fill additional vacancies in the near future.

Pete Mathieson, Justice Business Director at Amey, commented: “Having been a key partner to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for several years, we have a deep understanding of the unique requirements for delivering FM services at these complex sites. HMP Lowdham Grange presents its own set of challenges, and we will work closely with the current personnel and prison team to bring the site back to a stable condition.”

Amey delivers essential FM services across the justice sector, including at 64 high-profile prisons.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals