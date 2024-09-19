ODcreate delivers biggest project to date for major insurance broker

INTERNATIONAL insurance intermediary group Howden has unveiled its new office at The Avebury in Milton Keynes, thanks to workplace design and build specialist ODCreate.

The near-30,000 sq ft project – which will complete later this year and is ODCreate’s biggest to date in terms of floorspace – has been designed around the business’ hybrid working model, with flexible and agile spaces that cater for both collaborative and individual working.

Modelled on Howden’s main headquarters in London, the newly refurbished facility will also feature a large servery and café on-site, with an attractive food offering for staff and visitors alike.

Erika Linghorn, who led the project for ODCreate, said: “This project is an excellent example of collaboration between client and designer, bringing together elements of Howden’s London headquarters with the unique qualities of The Avebury and the opportunities that brings.

“The key factors in the brief for this project were to create a “destination” office to welcome and inspire in equal measure, as well as being able to adapt to changing working practices such as hybrid and collaborative working.

“The Avebury represents the largest project ODCreate has ever undertaken as we look to expand our design and build portfolio – and we believe that the results will speak for themselves.”

ODCreate is working alongside Savills as project manager and Fanshawe as cost consultant.

The wider ODGroup has worked on the site of The Avebury previously, with ODInteriors undertaking the base build refurbishment of the former Avebury House before ODCreate was appointed to work on the client design and fitout for Howden Insurance.

The 28,000 sq ft office space is one of several major projects recently completed by ODCreate, including ones for clients in the financial, legal and food and beverage office sectors.

For more information, visit od-group.com

