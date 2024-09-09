One Founders Place: A Premier Opportunity for Businesses to Join Newcastle’s £137m Sustainable Development

A landmark office development in Newcastle’s historic Stephenson Quarter has been renamed One Founders Place, as it seeks a pre-let partner for its cutting-edge, £137 million regeneration project. The 100,000 sq. ft office space, spread across 10 storeys, is designed to blend sustainability with the city’s rich industrial heritage, making it an ideal location for forward-thinking businesses.

One Founders Place is the vision of RIBA Stirling Prize-winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and is set to be a climate-positive building. The project is targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and Building with Nature certification, ensuring it meets the highest standards for sustainability, while honouring its location’s legacy as the birthplace of George and Robert Stephenson’s locomotive factory, established in 1823.

This ambitious rebrand comes on the heels of new research from Historic England, which highlights the economic benefits of integrating cultural heritage with modern development. Studies show that areas steeped in history enjoy stronger economic performance, with GDP growth linked to such heritage-led projects. One Founders Place is a prime example of how a development can harmonise the past with the future, combining industrial legacy with eco-conscious design.

The building promises to deliver exceptional workspace, with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural light to flood the offices, and outdoor terraces offering panoramic views of the city. State-of-the-art, all-electric heating and cooling systems, along with on-site renewable energy solutions and passive solar shading, will support the building’s sustainability goals. Designed to Well Building Standards, the office prioritises both the wellbeing of its occupiers and environmental impact.

Developed by igloo Regeneration and Thriving Investments in partnership with Newcastle City Council, One Founders Place is the centrepiece of the wider £137 million Stephenson Quarter regeneration. Joe Broadley of igloo Regeneration commented: “One Founders Place sits on a historic site with deep industrial roots. Our aim was to honour the Stephenson legacy while incorporating the latest in technology and sustainability.”

Alex Hay from Newcastle City Council hailed the development as a key driver of the city’s future, contributing to the growth of a green economy that respects Newcastle’s proud heritage. Knight Frank, the agents tasked with securing a pre-let partner, described the development as a unique opportunity for businesses that value sustainability, employee wellbeing, and a distinctive workspace.

Located in the lively Stephenson Quarter, One Founders Place boasts excellent transport links via the Tyne and Wear Metro and is surrounded by popular hospitality spots like the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Gin Bar, and The Arches Beer Street Micropub. Its close proximity to Newcastle’s cultural and retail hubs adds to its appeal for businesses seeking a prestigious and accessible location.

