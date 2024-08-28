W.RE appoints construction firm Legendre UK on Parsons Green office scheme

Construction firm Legendre UK has been appointed by developer W.RE and joint venture partner Taurus UK to lead the development of a new 46,000 sq ft high-quality office scheme at 14-16 Peterborough Road in London’s Parsons Green following a single-stage tender.

Designed by TateHindle architects, the proposed sustainable commercial office development will feature six floors of flexible office and amenity space, spanning from the basement to the fourth floor. The building will include accessible roof terraces on the third and fourth floors, with planting across levels two to four. Fitted out to CAT A specification, the new building will emphasise sustainability with a robust, independent energy strategy, including air source heat pumps, PV panels, and abundant natural light.

The site will be delivered in line with W.RE’s commitment to sustainability through design, ensuring that the building is built to last and equipped to meet future demands. These high sustainability criteria are aligned with the growing tenant demand for high-quality office spaces.

The project will involve the demolition of the existing office block on site, with the new development retaining the existing party walls and targeting BREEAM Excellent.

Situated in the heart of Parsons Green, the building offers Southwest London residents high-quality, well-connected office space, catering to the growing demand for workspaces within walking distance of home and local amenities. The site is in a prime location, with easy access to New King’s Road and Parsons Green, including green spaces, leisure and retail facilities, and transport links to Central London.

Legendre UK will act as the main contractor on the scheme and will also be a co-investor with works starting on site in August this year. Completion is scheduled for Q3 2026.

Andrew Haines, COO of W.RE, said: “This investment will transform a prominent site in Parsons Green, providing much-needed high-quality office space in a sought-after Southwest London location. Partnering with Legendre UK we will deliver a best-in-class, sustainable building that meets the growing demand for workspace outside of central London’s historic core.”

Nick Jacobs, Managing Director of Taurus UK, said: “We are really pleased to be committing our investment to great partners to create a relevant and much-needed development.”

Thomas Vandecasteele, Managing Director at Legendre UK, said: “This appointment builds on Legendre UK’s expertise in delivering complex commercial schemes across London, continuing to strengthen our co-investment strategy alongside key and trusted partners, which we started in 2021 on Dockley Road and continued in 2022 on Sheepcote Road. Acting as both contractor and co-investor demonstrates the added value that Legendre UK can bring.”

Tanguy Guerer, Head of Pre-Construction at Legendre UK, said: “We are delighted at the opportunity to work with W.RE, following a competitive single stage tender. Our proposed value engineering included in our tender were well received by W.RE, allowing us to maximise cost efficiency on the project whilst still ensuring a high-quality outcome.”

Elliott Wood has been appointed as the Structural Engineer, Exigere as the Quantity Surveyor and B&CO as the Project Manager.

