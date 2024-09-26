Powering change: New Community Energy team launches to help local green ambitions and support UK Government targets

SP Energy Networks has established a new team dedicated to supporting the community energy ambitions of community groups within its network areas.

The team and accompanying community energy strategy recognises the importance of community energy in helping both the UK as a whole and local communities with their ambition to reduce their energy costs and enjoy the environmental benefits that these solutions can bring. Initiatives supported by the team will promote energy autonomy, explore solutions to local energy issues and help to address environmental concerns, fuel poverty, and actively improve communities’ capacity to engage with these types of projects.

A recent independent review of community energy, commissioned by SP Energy Networks, found that community-led green initiatives have the power to deliver 2.5m tonnes of carbon savings each year – the equivalent of powering 2.2m UK homes by 2030.

Community-led energy programmes are a crucial component in achieving net-zero ambitions through the provision of alternative energy sources and grid flexibility to meet the growing demand for low carbon technologies..

As part of the SP Energy Networks’ Community Energy Strategy, a series of dedicated workshops will be delivered to help groups explore the community energy sector, with practical sessions offering technical guidance and signposting to suitable project support. The Community Energy team members will also be on hand to meet with community groups and organisations as well as guiding communities through the energy journey process, providing relevant advice and optioneering.

This initiative also aims to help support national targets, with the newly elected UK Government’s Local Power Plan looking to provide grants and low-interest loans for community-led clean energy projects. This will contribute to the strive to produce 8GW of solar and onshore wind in the next five years as part of its broader climate change ambitions.

Nicola Connelly, CEO, SP Energy Networks explains more: “Over the past year, we have worked closely with community energy organisations and key stakeholders to establish how people perceive and understand community energy.

“It’s clear that there is a wealth of ambition across communities but a lack of resources and support to help every project move forward. In setting up our new community energy team we hope to be able to breakdown potential barriers to community energy projects and help more local groups to see the major benefits community energy can bring them.”

Emma Bridge, Chief Executive at Community Energy England, said: “We welcome SP Energy Networks taking a proactive approach in supporting community energy groups.”

“By providing technical expertise, funding guidance, and strategic support, this new team will help to empower local organisations to overcome barriers and achieve their renewable energy goals, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy system for all.”

As the network operator for Central and Southern Scotland, Merseyside, Cheshire North and Mid Wales and North Shropshire, SP Energy Networks plays a critical role in helping connecting community energy projects – ranging from local renewable generation projects to low carbon transport into the grid. To find out more about SP Energy Networks’ Community Energy team and register for updates on available support, please visit: www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/zero_carbon_communities.aspx

