RIBA responds to National Planning Policy Framework consultation

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has published its response to the Government’s consultation on proposed reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

RIBA President Muyiwa Oki said:

“Delivering the volume of high-quality homes to meet the urgent demand across the country is essential.

We have a housing crisis, and while there are promising reforms on the table, such as measures to unlock brownfield land, real change will only happen if these proposals are backed by adequate support and resources.

Architects are poised to bring the high-quality design that these reforms call for, but the uncomfortable truth is that most volume homes never pass through an architecture design studio. Add to that the lack of investment in local planning authorities, which are stretched thin and lack the design expertise necessary to oversee the process effectively.

While we note proposals to mandate a greater proportion of homes for social rent and a mix of tenures and types, these must be accompanied by an adequate supply of housing for older and disabled people to meet the increasing demand.

If the Government commits to supporting local planning, encourages cross-boundary cooperation, and releases grey belt land while also prioritising brownfield sites, it can unlock the system’s full potential – but it must get it right.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals