Savills Strengthens Retail Research Team with Key Director Appointment

Savills has bolstered its retail, leisure, and food and beverage research capabilities by appointing Matt Thompson as director in a newly created role.

With over 15 years of experience in retail and consumer insights within the real estate sector, Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. He joins from Shaftesbury Capital, where he served as Head of Property Insight, and previously held the position of Head of Retail Strategy at Colliers for six years.

In his new role, Thompson will collaborate with Savills’ retail and leisure agency and research teams, focusing on integrating analytics and consumer data to create commercial value for clients.

Alan Spencer, Head of UK Retail at Savills, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Matt to the team. His expertise in consumer intelligence will enhance our consultancy services and support our ongoing projects.”

Thompson added: “I’m excited to bring my experience to Savills, helping clients navigate the shifting consumer landscape and ma

