Wickes Eyes Ambitious Expansion with Plans for 250 Stores

Wickes has unveiled an “exciting pipeline” of new store openings as the DIY and trade retailer sets its sights on reaching 250 locations in the coming years.

This announcement comes as part of the retailer’s interim results for the first half of 2024, a period that saw the opening of two new stores in Long Eaton and Durham. However, Wickes also made the decision to close two underperforming branches in Ashton Gate, Bristol, and Inverness, leaving it with a total of 229 stores by the end of June.

Looking ahead, Wickes remains optimistic about its expansion plans. The company’s property strategy is on track for the remainder of the year, with a new store in Aberdeen – its first in Scotland in over a decade – having opened in August, and another branch in Leamington Spa expected to launch in the final quarter of 2024.

Despite a challenging first half, during which Wickes reported total revenues of £799.9 million, a 3.4% drop year-on-year, and a dip in adjusted pre-tax profit to £23.4 million (down from £31.1 million in the first half of 2023), the retailer is optimistic about future growth. Trading in the third quarter has already shown signs of improvement.

David Wood, Chief Executive of Wickes, said: “We are on track for the remainder of the year and have been encouraged by trading at the start of the second half. Looking further ahead, our outstanding customer offer, proven growth levers, and focus on cost control leave us well-placed within a home improvement market which continues to offer significant opportunities.”

As Wickes focuses on its long-term goal of expanding to 250 locations, it continues to position itself as a key player in the UK’s home improvement sector, building on its solid customer base and strategic property growth.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals