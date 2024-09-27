Specialists sought for £265 million public sector framework

Experts in modular construction are invited to apply for a new framework covering the design, supply, installation and hire of permanent, temporary and refurbished modular buildings for the public sector.

The Modular Buildings (MB3) framework has been designed by public sector construction framework provider LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG) to support public sector clients with modular building solutions that emphasise offsite construction and its environmental benefits.

As the successor to the MB2 framework, which expires in May 2025, it will be available to use for a wide range of public sector buildings across England, Wales and Scotland through LHCPG’s five regional business units. This includes education facilities, healthcare settings, emergency services, offices, community buildings, and mixed-use developments.

Suppliers on the MB3 framework will provide a full turnkey solution, managing all services required for a project from initial design through to final handover.

By increasing the focus on offsite construction, MB3 aims to reduce environmental impact, streamline project timelines, and offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional construction methods.

Almost £76 million of public sector work has been procured via the MB2 framework to date, and even greater interest is anticipated in MB3 – particularly from sectors facing time-sensitive construction needs.

Shona Snow, LHCPG’s director of product innovation, said: “Our MB3 framework will continue to address the demand we are seeing for offsite construction, which not only delivers projects more efficiently but also brings significant environmental benefits.

“It will make it easier for public sector clients to procure modular buildings that meet their specific needs across various sectors.

“Given the increasing pressure on the public sector to address urgent building requirements, particularly in light of the ongoing RAAC crisis and changes to building safety regulations, we expect strong demand for this framework.”

MB3 is set to run until May 2029 to provide long-term opportunities for both suppliers and public sector clients in education, blue light services, healthcare, offices, and leisure facilities.

Owing to its flexibility and broad scope, it is designed to support a wide range of public sector projects, delivering high-quality, sustainable modular buildings.

As with all LHCPG frameworks, there are social value objectives for MB3 which align with the nature of the framework and partner priorities.

Clive Feeney, LHCPG group managing director, said: “Our unique value lies not just in our technical solutions and support, but also in our social value outcomes.

“As the only true national framework provider structured and governed around community needs and social value outcomes, we focus on generating positive, lasting impacts on communities.

“All companies appointed to MB3 will be supported to deliver and report the social value impact of each project delivered through it.”

Places on the framework, which will be split across four workstreams, are available to those specialising in modular construction suitable for public sector applications.

Bids will be evaluated on a 70% quality and 30% price basis to ensure both value and expertise are prioritised.

Shona added: “As always, we are keen to encourage applications from SMEs and actively try to remove barriers for them through our procurement processes.

“We are proud of the fact that four out of five of the 1,266 suppliers appointed to our frameworks in the last ten years have been SMEs.”

Throughout the tender submission period applicants can ask questions, and a full tender response pack, templates and guidance information will be available.

Suppliers can view and submit their bids to be part of this framework via LHCPG’s Intend portal by 12 noon on 31 October 2024: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/lhc/aspx/ProjectManage/36

