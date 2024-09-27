Integra Buildings hits £50m turnover as modular construction firm celebrates best ever year

Modular construction business Integra Buildings has celebrated a record year as a string of major contracts underpinned impressive growth.

Yorkshire-based Integra recorded turnover of £50m in 2023 for the first time in the company’s 27-year history, as newly-released accounts detail its strong financial performance.

Income reached £50.4m in the year ending December 31, 2023, up 18 per cent on the previous 12 months, with pre-tax profits of £6.6m, up from £2.8m in 2022.

Key to the success were a series of showpiece projects, including the delivery of a £6m new facility for a world-class sports organisation, as well as contracts won with blue chip clients including Network Rail and Transport for London.

Integra’s impressive financial performance comes as it continues to deliver major investments at its headquarters site in Paull, near Hull, including an expanded head office and wide-reaching sustainability initiatives.

With a healthy order book and future pipeline of work, Integra has set its sights on exceeding £60m turnover in 2025 and is investing in its team to lay the foundations for continuing growth.

Integra Buildings Managing Director Chris Turner (left) and CEO Gary Parker (right) at the modular construction company’s site in Paull, East Yorkshire.

Integra CEO Gary Parker said: “Hitting £50m turnover for the first time reflects a hugely successful period for Integra, delivering impactful projects for clients spanning both the public and private sectors.

“As we have grown organically, we have evolved from a modular manufacturer to a full-service modular construction company which is delivering turnkey projects spanning design, consultation, planning, manufacture, delivery and installation.

“Throughout our history, we’ve remained focused on delivering buildings of outstanding quality. Our reputation for excellence and consistently exceeding expectations is driving ever-growing numbers of enquiries from clients looking for modular solutions to their projects.”

As well as smaller scale contracts, a total of 15 projects worth at least £1m each were successfully delivered during 2023.

Integra’s single biggest project during the year was a development for one of the world’s best-known sports organisations.

The modular construction business also delivered an award-winning Wellbeing Hub for NHS staff at Southampton General Hospital. The project was made possible following the auction of famous street artist Banksy’s “Game Changer” piece and provided a modern, attractive space for colleagues to relax and unwind from the pressures of work.

Other important contracts included a staff accommodation and maintenance building at Transport for London’s Neasden Depot and a new training centre for Network Rail at its Innovation & Development Centre in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire.

Integra continues to work with leading organisations including National Highways and the Ministry of Defence with a healthy order book and pipeline of high-quality contracts.

Chris Turner, Managing Director at Integra, said: “Our strong performance is in line with a structured growth plan which was put in place to ensure we remain at the forefront of a fast-growing modular construction industry.

“It means, as a business, we are well placed for the next chapter of our story, as we continually look to evolve the services we offer to our clients.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our team who have played a massive part in what was the most successful year in Integra’s history.”

Integra is also midway through a £2m investment programme at its East Yorkshire site, including a self-built expansion to Integra’s modular head office. Over the past six years, Integra’s workforce has grown from a team of 80 to around 180, and the new space will cater for the company’s expanding office-based team.

Investment has also been made to create additional storage space at the site, to accommodate growing numbers of units ready to be transported to sites.

Sustainability forms a crucial part of the investment programme, with Integra having embarked on an ambitious pathway to become a carbon neutral business by 2038.

More than £1m has been invested in projects including a comprehensive rooftop solar installation, the introduction of electric forklift trucks and welding equipment, a waste compactor which reduces trips to landfill, and replacing company vehicles with electric models.

Integra now has more than 1,000 solar panels installed on its main office and production factories, with capacity to generate around 380,000 kWh of clean electricity every year.

Integra continues to invest significantly in learning, development and training for its existing team, as well as expanding and recruiting in project management and commercial roles. The company provides a high-quality healthcare benefit package, with a clear focus on wellbeing.

With an eye on the future, and nurturing a skilled workforce, Integra has a successful apprenticeship programme, working with local schools and colleges to provide opportunities for young people pursuing a career in the construction industry.

Integra has also formed a new pre-construction team, with a focus on offering a broader, complete service to clients. It means the company is involved in projects from an earlier design and planning stage, taking the client right through to completion and handover of the building.

With a commitment to excellence across all of its operations, Integra has retained its three ISO accreditations for Quality Management, Environment and Health and Safety.

The business is also working towards ISO 19650, an international standard which helps companies securely manage information over the whole lifecycle of a built asset using building information modelling.

As the modular industry continues to grow and evolve, Integra has invested in a number of research and development projects, focused on new product development, including an innovative modular custodial cell which meets the required Government standards.

Integra believes the modular cell could hold the key to tackling the prison overcrowding crisis which has made the headlines in recent months.

Integra delivered a Wellbeing Hub for NHS staff working with Southampton General Hospital. The project was made possible following the auction of a piece of artwork from famous street artist Banksy.

Another key project for Integra was a new training centre for Network Rail at its Innovation & Development Centre in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire.

