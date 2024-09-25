Star Platforms Retains Prestigious IPAF Rental+ Accreditation with Outstanding 98% Score

Star Platforms is delighted to announce its successful re-accreditation as an IPAF Rental+ company for the upcoming year. The company achieved an outstanding score of 98% during the comprehensive independent audit conducted at its Reading depot.
IPAF Rental+ certification is a mark of excellence in the powered access industry, ensuring that rental companies meet the highest standards in training, equipment inventory, and customer satisfaction. The audit, which this year focused on the Reading depot, confirms that Star Platforms consistently upholds these esteemed standards.
Del Patterson, Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE) Manager, Star Platforms, commented: “Achieving a 98% score in the IPAF Rental+ assessment is a fantastic accomplishment. This result reflects the dedication and hard work of every member of the Star Platforms team. The IPAF Rental+ accreditation highlights our commitment to providing top-quality platforms and exceptional support to our customers, while maintaining the highest safety and operational standards in the industry.”
The IPAF Rental+ scheme, operated by the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), identifies rental companies that excel in critical aspects of powered access operations. The certification process evaluates maintenance practices, training and safety records, environmental standards, and company policies and procedures.
The IPAF Rental+ status assures customers of high standards throughout the Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) hire and rental process, confirming their choice of a company that adheres to rigorous health, safety, and quality standards. To maintain this accreditation, members must undergo an intense annual audit, ensuring a proactive approach to continual improvement.
Steve Simmons, Joint Managing Director, Star Platforms, added: “Retaining the IPAF Rental+ certification is a testament to our relentless focus on quality and excellence. This re-accreditation not only affirms our commitment to industry-leading practices but also reinforces our position as a trusted partner in powered access solutions. We are proud of the team’s efforts and the standards we have set.”
