Wildheart Residential Management Welcomes New Property Director

Boutique managing agent, Wildheart Residential Management has appointed Chris March as its new Property Director. Chris will be instrumental in supporting the management of a portfolio of around 5,000 residential units.

A Chartered Surveyor with over 30 years of experience working in the sector, Chris has held a number of senior positions at a variety of well-known managing agents. With experience across both the leasehold and PRS sectors, he has been responsible for the management of substantial national residential portfolios, including some of the tallest residential towers in the UK. Most recently Chris worked at a residential investment business where he was a client of Wildheart, which will allow him to bring a unique perspective to this new role. Chris is also a Fellow of The Property Institute and acts as an appointed manager for the First-Tier Property Tribunal.

Chris comments: “With the unique experience I have from having worked with Wildheart for many years as a client, I am aware of the strengths of the business and the dedication of the team. My new role as Property Director presents me with an exciting opportunity to play a role in the development of the business. In a sector where success can be mistakenly equated with the number of units under management, it is refreshing to be working with a family-owned business that prides itself on blending its national coverage with its ability to provide a personalised service that appreciates individual client needs.”

Simon Halls, Managing Director at Wildheart said: “Having known Chris for several years, I was keen to work with him when I learnt that he was looking for a new challenge. Underlining our commitment to continuously enhancing our services, Chris’ knowledge and experience of the leasehold sector will enable us to further develop the services we can offer to both Resident Management Companies and Freeholders.”

For further information about Wildheart please visit: https://www.wildheart.co.uk/

