A+ for ODCreate as it delivers premium office project

WORKPLACE design and build specialist ODCreate has delivered a category A+ project, reimagining 7,000 sq ft of office space in central London.

The offices – situated close to Leicester Square at 101 St Martin’s Lane – have been refurbished for landlord KGAL, an independent German investment and asset manager, with ODCreate repurposing the original fitout to make the space even more attractive for prospective tenants.

The reimagining of the existing space has been undertaken with sustainability and adaptive reuse in mind, with an additional benefit of minimising marketing times of the offices for the landlord.

Gavin Hawkins, managing director of ODCreate, said: “Market conditions within the office rental sector are changing all the time, and this project is a prime example of how existing spaces can be adapted and adjusted to those changing winds.

“We are increasingly finding that landlords are pushing for category A and A+ fitouts that a tenant can let and be ready to move into straight away – especially in offices smaller than 10,000 sq ft. This kind of project is indicative of those market conditions, and the fitout was designed with this approach in mind.

“It’s set in a really attractive central London location – which has been reflected in the quality of finish with the interiors – and is an excellent example of how ODCreate can deliver work that ticks the boxes for landlords and tenants alike.”

Anaelle Dindorf, asset manager at KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co KG, said: “We were pleased with the result of the works and had a very positive experience with the project team. The project was delivered without delay in the agreed timeframe.”

ODCreate’s fit-out of the space is tenant-ready, with all elements of the design, dressing and fixtures designed to be used immediately by prospective tenants. ODCreate worked alongside Beadmans on the project, who acted as project manager and cost consultant.

101 St Martin’s Lane is one of several major projects recently completed by ODCreate, including a 30,000 sq ft new office for Howden Insurance in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit od-group.com

