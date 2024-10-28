Revitalising London’s Financial District: Castleforge Secures £115 Million for Historic Golden Lane Office Transformation

Real estate investment firm Castleforge has clinched a substantial £115 million loan to support the redevelopment of the iconic Grade II-listed 1 Golden Lane office building in London’s Square Mile. This significant funding will enable Castleforge to bring to life an ambitious vision for the site, reflecting its commitment to creating sustainable and adaptable modern workplaces.

With planning approval already granted by the City of London, the project will transform 1 Golden Lane into a cutting-edge, eco-conscious office space. On completion, the building will provide approximately 115,000 square feet of premier office accommodation, right in the heart of London’s financial hub. This redevelopment aligns closely with Castleforge’s research-led investment approach, focusing on enhancing property value through strategic operational improvements.

The financing, secured through Cheyne Capital Management and Apollo Global Management, highlights investor confidence in Castleforge’s vision and in the enduring demand for high-quality office spaces within London’s business centre, despite the evolving landscape of commercial real estate.

