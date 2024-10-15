A Year of Growth – Sunbelt Rentals celebrates 12 months of Flooring Solutions

It’s been one full year since Sunbelt Rentals UK and Ireland launched Flooring Solutions. Neil Shakespeare, Flooring Solutions Business Unit Director, shares how the business unit has grown by supporting customers with innovative equipment and flexible rental agreements.
How has the business developed in its first year?
When we had the vision to expand into the floor care and maintenance industry, we did so with research and a bold vision. Inspired by the success of our US colleagues, we knew there was potential in the UK but what we’ve achieved so far has exceeded our expectations.
We started out with three depots and a £4m equipment fleet and in just a short time, we’ve added an additional depot in Bathgate, Scotland and increased our fleet to almost £7.5m. What began as a small team of six has expanded to a strong team of 21 dedicated experts to support the growing customer demands, and that’s just the beginning.
Offering floor care and maintenance solutions was a new area for Sunbelt Rentals, with 95% of the specialist equipment range new to the company. We developed strong partnerships with industry leaders like Tennant, National Flooring Equipment, and Husqvarna to build our unique equipment fleet tailored to customer and industry needs. By leveraging their insights and combining them with our expertise in delivering flexible rental agreements, we ensure that our customers have access to the right equipment when they need it most.
How has the equipment fleet evolved in the last 12 months?
Our mission is clear: to deliver a world-class rental experience. By investing in robotic equipment and new technology, we’re able to provide customers with solutions that enable them to ensure they are using limited resources efficiently.
Take Heathrow Airport, for example, two of our robotic cleaners have each completed over 1 million square feet of cleaning. This innovation hasn’t just improved operational efficiency; it has also contributed to a notable increase in customer satisfaction ratings, all while maintaining costs.
We’re excited to be growing our fleet of robotic scrubber-dryers with the new X4 ROVR from Tennant. It uses the latest AI technology in a compact design to provide customers with even greater productivity in more complex and busy environments. The strength of our relationship with Tennant means we’re the first UK rental company to stock this model.
Outside of robotic technology, we’ve expanded our product range to include a wide range of complementary products so our customers can get everything they need from one place, including large-scale equipment to smaller essentials like vacuums and jet washers.
What achievements stand out to you?
The growth and expansion of our customer base has been phenomenal. An impressive 80% of our customers are new to Sunbelt Rentals, reflecting the unique value and appeal of our offering. We’re successfully attracting a new and diverse customer base from across the country, which shows the strength of our solutions and the trust we’ve earned in such a short time.
What’s even more exciting is the unexpected ways in which our floor care and maintenance solutions are making an impact. We’ve seen significant uptake in industries we didn’t initially expect, such as construction. Our dust management systems, for example, have proven to be invaluable in helping projects like HS2 meet health and safety standards while improving welfare on site.
How does equipment help customers improve their sustainability credentials?
As part of our sustainability strategy, Our Planet, we’re committed to helping our customers drive down their carbon emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. With 95% of our equipment powered by battery, our solutions deliver zero emissions during use.
In fact, we only have four fossil-fuelled products remaining in our entire range and we’re continuing to look for sustainable alternatives for these. As soon as greener options that deliver the same, or better, productivity become available, we’ll make the switch—because innovation in sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.
Our flexible rental model also plays a crucial role in supporting sustainability. Instead of requiring customers to invest in, maintain and eventually dispose of their own equipment, they can access the equipment they need, only when they need it. This is especially helpful for those necessary but infrequent tasks. This sustainable rental model means customers can stay agile by accessing the latest models without requiring storage and maintenance nor dealing with the waste and cost of disposal.
What’s next?
As we look ahead to the next 12 months, we anticipate continued sustainable growth with exciting opportunities in the pipeline. We’ll continue to look at our depot network to ensure we’re well positioned to support customers across the UK,
We’re planning to open a fifth depot which will allow us to expand our reach and create more employment opportunities as we grow our team.
Our product range and solutions will keep evolving, driven by the feedback and response from our customers. By staying responsive to their needs, we’re not just keeping pace—we’re setting the standard for excellence in the rental industry.
I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved so far. – And we’re only just getting started!
